The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 25, but first...

Before proceeding with the I list of 1960s top-10 hits, here's an evaluation of three music streaming services. While I subscribe to two of them, and am trying out a third, I agree with musicians like David Crosby and Roger McGuinn (who were both in the Byrds) that artists are paid far too little by these platforms.

And, of course, because of the discontent surrounding Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan and the COVID vaccine-related positions of both him and some of his guests, several artists — including Neil Young, Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and others removed their music from that streaming service. Young, in particular, encouraged his fans to try out Apple Music, saying it has higher fidelity — a key point for Young, who was not happy with the sound of early CDs and has lobbied for better sound for years.

Leaving aside the Rogan issue, I am currently subscribed to YouTube Music and Spotify, and am trying out Apple Music for a month. Here is my impression of the three:

YouTube Music: The pros: The music, whether on playlists or albums, plays without hiccups here, and users have access to a huge collection of songs, as subscribers can listen to what's on the streaming platform, which lacks some key music; and YouTube itself, which has a great deal more music, but sometimes at lesser fidelity. The cons: The lesser fidelity — YouTube Music has a very irritating hiss, at least on my Audio-Technica headphones, and somewhat less so on my Sennheiser phones. I am no longer able to use my wired Sony headphone on my phone because of some technical defects, but the platform sounded fine that way. Also, last time I checked, YouTube Music lacked albums from Jimi Hendrix and, until recently, the Eagles.

Spotify: Pros: This service has the aforementioned Jimi Hendrix albums, and has somewhat better sound. They also have great playlists, covering genres of music and years, and albums that never existed on CD. There are also many interesting music-related podcasts, including a multi-part series on the Beach Boys and Mixology, a comparison of the mono and stereo mixes of notable 1960s albums. Cons: Sometimes I have to open the service several times before the song choices materialize, sometimes it gets stuck when I play songs and, worst of all, sometimes one, two, or four songs on a playlist are skipped, and I have to "circle back " to play them.

Apple Music: Pros: Superior sound, including Dolby Atmos (height, width and depth-based surround) on many songs (which sounds like they have extra instruments that are not on the stereo mixes), Dolby Audio on many 1970s albums, which play as original quadraphonic on surround systems; as well as higher-fidelity lossless. They also uniquely have (at least for Canada) the Beach Boys' Sunflower and Surf's Up albums as individual entities. (In Canada, they are now available as part of the Feel Flows box set) Apple also has several greatest hits from artists on the 1970s Hot Wax/Invictus labels. Interestingly, I bought a Freda Payne album on iTunes years ago, lost track of it because of my inability to navigate that service, and to my pleasant surprise, the album was in my new Apple Music library. Cons: So far, not much, except that their playlists are not as interesting as Spotify's, and you need particular headphones and an iPhone (I use a Samsung phone) to take full advantage of the surround option on headphones, and a pricey Dolby Atmos system to hear it on speakers.

And after all that, here's the I list:

Frank Ifield -I Remember You: Another of the few pre-British Invasion UK hits, this one with a bit of a yodel and a harmonica part similar to a song that was being recorded twice the week this song charted — the Beatles' Love Me Do.

The Impressions- It's All Right, Keep On Pushing, Amen: One of the best groups of the 1960s, combining soul and spirituality.

Jorgen Ingmann- Apache: A nicely atmospheric and much covered early 1960s instrumental.

The Intruders- Cowboys to Girls: A great late 1960s soul hit with a very effective, lagging horn part and a nicely ragged vocal.

The Irish Rovers- The Unicorn: A lilting Irish story song with a very cuddly vocal.

The Isley Brothers - It's Your Thing: One of the greatest funk hits of the 1960s, and they deserved many more — their musical legacy is massive.

Burl Ives- A Little Bitty Tear, Funny Way of Laughing: One of the artists from the 1940s and 1950s who had hits in the 1960s, with a comforting, grandfatherly vocal style.

The Ivy Three-Yogi: An extremely goofy novelty song based on the cartoon character Yogi Bear.

Next time: The J list.