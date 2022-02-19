The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 24

We now continue with the H list of artists and groups with top-10 hits during the pop/rock/soul/psychedelic etc. decade of the 1960s.

Hollies-Bus Stop, Stop Stop Stop, Carrie-Anne; He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother: This group from Manchester, England produced some of the most effervescent songs of the decade, particularly when Graham Nash (later of Crosby, Stills and Nash) was in the group. The sound of the group changed after Nash left, to a somewhat heavier sound rock and ballad wise, particularly on the latter hit here. Regarding the Nash-era hits, the drumming is especially energetic and my favourite of their songs is the ultra-exciting I Can't Let Go, which was a hit by Evie Sands. The Hollies' version only reached #42 in the U.S. charts.

Hollywood Argyles - Alley-Oop: One of many goofy hits of the late-1950s, early 1960s pop music era, with beatnik-type lingo. Mildly amusing.

Eddie Holman-Hey There Lonely Girl: Nice soul-pop hit with great, really high falsetto singing.

The Hondells-Little Honda: Not bad, but the Beach Boys' propulsive original is far better and should have been a top-10 hit for them.

The Honeycombs- Have I The Right?: Herky-jerky and kind of hyperactive musically. Fun British Invasion hit.

Mary Hopkin-Those Were The Days: In the summer of 1968, the Beatles' Apple label got off to a pretty strong start with two U.S. top 10s, the band's own Hey Jude and this Paul McCartney-produced hit, based on a Russian folk song. Just like Hey Jude, Those Were the Days was a longer than usual hit single. Hopkin's sweet voice is irresistible. I prefer her other hit, the McCartney-written and produced Goodbye, which reached #13. McCartney's original demo of this song has an amusingly high falsetto vocal.

Johnny Horton - Sink the Bismarck, North to Alaska: History lessons in song with fairly raucous vocals. Tragically, Horton was killed in a car accident in late 1960 while at the peak of his success. Eerily, he was married to the widow of the even more legendary country music star, Hank Williams, who had died almost eight years before, also in a car but not in a vehicle accident.

The Human Beinz-Nobody But Me: A commercial garage-rock song where the word "no" is sung numerous times. Good for singing along.

Engelbert Humperdinck- Release Me (And Let Me Love Again): The rock critics did not like Engelbert, as his hits were unabashedly pop. And so what? He has a great voice, his 1960s and 1970s song were superbly crafted and he was impeccably recorded, so much so that his songs sound like they were recorded today. His biggest hit was famous in England for keeping the Beatles' Penny Lane from reaching #1, to which the U.K. media, as they frequently do, overreacted. Another couple of notes: Engelbert recorded There's A Kind Of Hush before Herman's Hermits, and my favourite of his songs is Winter World of Love, which reached #16 in the U.S..

Brian Hyland- Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, Sealed With A Kiss: Hyland had a very solid bunch of hits in the 1960s — the first of these is a mite overly cute, and the latter is a wistful pop classic, though I'm surprised it was only mixed in mono. The multi-tracked vocals almost make it sound like it was in stereo.

Next time: The I list.