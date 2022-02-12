The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 23

Before we continue with the H list, a lengthy note about an Elvis Presley box set that came out a few months ago, but I didn't buy or request as a gift.

In 2020, RCA/Sony put out the album Elvis In Nashville, with pre-string and backing vocal overdubs, as well as alternate takes, of Elvis Presley's June 1970 marathon sessions that resulted in tracks for several albums.

While not every song was fantastic, Elvis's commitment to his vocal performance was 200 percent, and the new mix brought out his superb, alternately boisterous and vulnerable singing to great effect.

Fast forward to late last year. I was at the Archambault store at Place des Arts, and saw this unfamiliar box set (I hadn't heard the advance notice) Back in Nashville. Was this more from the June 1970 sessions?

No, it was pre-string (there are some backing vocal) overdubs from Elvis's March to June 1971 sessions, and alternate takes, also recorded at RCA's Nashville studios.

I considered buying the box, but then I listened to some of the album on YouTube Music, and what I heard was a lack of inspiration. The album got a pass from me. The early sessions had been marred by Elvis's eye problems, which turned out to be glaucoma. The other sessions were a mixed bag.

But in the last few days, I decided to listen to the whole thing on YouTube Music. I still don't plan to buy the album, unless I find it at a great price used, but it is a quite interesting listen. My thoughts:

• The sessions produced regular pop, sacred and Christmas songs. Elvis seemed to want to start out recording a folk album, and the vulnerability and restraint in his voice are quite nice on those songs. The rest of the secular material was not bad, but didn't seem to inspire Elvis. The pop material includes my all-time favourite Elvis song, It's Only Love, but even on that, he's not at his vocal best.

• The Christmas songs are a very mixed bag. Elvis is on automatic pilot for standards like Silver Bells and some bland then-newly written songs, but he is at his vulnerable best on the released version of I'll Be Home On Christmas Day and his bluesy best on the cover of the rhythm and blues classic Merry Christmas Baby.

• The religious songs, which resulted in the He Touched Me album, present a whole different Elvis. Committed, and at 80 percent vocal strength compared to the 1970 sessions.

Which goes to show that, contrary to the usual portrayals of Elvis that he was generally uninspired in the last years of his career in the studio and in concert, the real story is that when Elvis sang a song he liked, the commitment was there in spades.

And now to the H list:

Herman's Hermits- Can't You Hear My Heartbeat, Silhouettes, Mrs. Brown You've Got A Lovely Daughter, Wonderful World; I'm Henry VIII, I Am; Just A Little Bit Better, A Must To Avoid, Listen People, Leaning On The Lamp Post, Dandy, There's A Kind Of Hush: The critics scorned this group, but they and lead singer Peter Noone put out a lot of very pleasant and, dare I say, cuddly pop. And the amount of top-10s speaks for itself. Their songs have aged better than many other British Invasion groups. And, judging from the performance I saw several years ago at the Maimonides Battle of the Bands, Peter Noone remains a fun, charismatic performer. (I'm hoping one day there will be a reasonably priced, domestic release of the group's German Bear Family 50th anniversary collection, which presented their singles in, mostly, first-time stereo.)

The Highwaymen- Michael: Nice folk standard, but I heard it so much at day camp when I was young that I have an aversion to it now.

Al Hirt- Java: A fun instrumental.

Ron Holden-Love You So: Good doo-wop-style rhythm and blues, with interesting instrumentation.

Next time: The Hollies and others.