The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 22

We now continue with the G list of top-10 hits of the 1960s, with some shorter reactions to speed things along.

Barbara George - I Know (You Don't Love Me No More): Cute girl-group type soul.

Gerry and the Pacemakers- Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying, How Do You Do It?, Ferry Cross the Mersey: The cheery and sometimes touching side of the Liverpool contingent of the British Invasion, featuring the always smiling Gerry Marsden.

Stan Getz and Astrud Gilberto- The Girl From Ipanema: Subtle and sophisticated, the epitome of cool.

Bobby Goldsboro- See The Funny Little Clown, Honey: The first of these is harmless pop but the big hit Honey has been a target of critics for decades, for its over the top sentimentality. Funny that it was a #1 hit in the turbulent year of 1968.

Lesley Gore- It's My Party, Judy's Turn To Cry, She's A Fool, You Don't Own Me: Some of the better pop of the early 1960s which grew in sophistication, particularly on the defiant You Don't Own Me. My favourite of Gore's, the perfect pop of Maybe I Know, sadly only hit #14.

Eydie Gorme- Blame it On the Bossa Nova: Fifties-style pop and still giddy fun.

The Grass Roots- Let's Live for Today, Midnight Confessions: This group went from interesting folk rock to punchy pop rock, particularly on the latter and several other hits. But it still bothers me that Let's Live For Today cribs somewhat from the Drifters' I Count the Tears.

R.B. Greaves- Take A Letter Maria: One of those Latin-tinged soul songs that I love. Greaves, who passed away in 2012, was the nephew of soul giant Sam Cooke.

Lorne Greene-Ringo: No, it must be repeated ad nauseum, this effective spoken-word western tale by the Ottawa native and star of the early colour TV show Bonanza was not about Ringo Starr, even though it came out during the British Invasion.

The Guess Who- These Eyes, Laughing, No Time: Some of my favourite songs from this group, at a time when the Burton Cummings-Randy Bachman version was becoming a Canadian version of the Beatles quality-wise.

And now the H list:

The Happenings- See You in September, I Got Rhythm: This uber-pop group seemed to specialize in the '60s-izing of older music styles. The first hit here is quite good, but the revival of much older styles as done by this group is not my cup of tea. Their fellow H group, Harpers Bizarre, has a very similar style, but no top-10 hits.

Richard Harris- MacArthur Park: Glorious Jimmy Webb song with the California session musicians known as The Wrecking Crew at their best, particularly as this lengthy song segues from heavy ballad to the "a-go-go" uptempo section. Harris emotes effectively.

Rolf Harris- Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport: This early 1960s novelty song was in no way going to spark the musical Australian Invasion.

Edwin Hawkins- Oh Happy Day: One of the best results of the "God-rock" phenomenon of the late 1960s and early 1970s, when some spiritual relief from the turbulent times of that period seemed to be needed.

Roy Head-Treat Her Right- Pretty good white soul.

Bobby Hebb-Sunny: Nice pop-soul with a tinge of James Bond in the music arrangement.

Joe Henderson- Snap Your Fingers: Cool, sophisticated soul from 1962 that bears a resemblance to the vocal and musical style of Brook Benton.

Clarence Henry- But I Do: Rollicking soul from 1961 that is so timeless it's still used for commercials today.

Next time: Herman's Hermits and others.