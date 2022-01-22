The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 21

We now continue with the F list of the top-10 hits of the 1960s, but first a very brief note.

I have recommended listening to the YouTube channels Anotherprof and the45Prof, particularly for hits of the 1960s, mostly presented in their original mono 45 RPM mixes, usually the best way to hear those classics.

Another YouTube channel, colleen higginbotham, has taken songs from the78Prof and the45Prof channels and created a playlist collecting the #1 hits from 1940 to 1971, with 651 songs. Listening to this has given me a new appreciation for the hits of the 1940s and early 1950s. Some are a little dreary, others are a bit bland, but most are great, and dare I say it, wholesome fun. Highly recommended.

And now back to the F list.

Friend and Lover- Reach Out Of The Darkness: One of my favourite songs of all time. Epitomizes giddy and groovy.

The Friends of Distinction - Grazing in the Grass: A cool, snazzier, slicker version of the earlier South African-flavoured hit by Hugh Masakela.

The Bobby Fuller Four-I Fought the Law: In a way, this song was a precursor to punk, especially as my favourite punk band, The Clash, covered this. I love most of Fuller's songs, particularly his cover of Buddy Holly's Love's Made A Fool Of You, Let Her Dance and others. Fuller's sudden death in 1966, which was rather suspicious, robbed the world of more of his very worthy music.

And now to the G list:

Gale Garnett- We'll Sing in the Sunshine: A little old-fashioned in the context of the then-burgeoning British Invasion, but very pleasing.

Marvin Gaye - Pride and Joy, How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You), I'll Be Doggone, Ain't That Peculiar, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Too Busy Thinking About My Baby, That's The Way Love Is. With Tammi Terrell: Your Precious Love, If I Could Build My Whole World Around You, Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing, You're All I Need To Get By: Two points: the number of top-10 hits speak for themselves, Gaye was one of the top-five of soul artists in the 1960s, and outgunned his fellow critically acclaimed male soul stars, James Brown and Otis Redding, in terms of pop hits. Second point: Gaye's 1960s hits can be seen in three phases — the excellent, impassioned gritty early songs; the best male-female duet team of the 1960s through the extraordinarily appealing hits with Terrell, who died tragically young of a brain tumour (thank you writers and producers Ashford and Simpson); and the more, slinky, atmospheric later solo hits like Grapevine. Of course, there would be a great deal more chart and critical success for Gaye in the 1970s and early 1980s, and a tragically early and violent end at the hands of his father.

G-Clefs- I Understand (Just How You Feel)- Interesting doo-wopper from 1961 that incorporates the New Year's theme Auld Land Syne. This became a lesser hit for the British Invasion group Freddie and the Dreamers, who I discussed in last week's column.

Bobbie Gentry - Ode to Billie Joe: One of the more tension building songs of the 1960s, not because of intense instrumentation, but the story of a suicide and what may have caused it, and the foreboding string arrangement. An excellent song.

The Gentrys- Keep On Dancing: Mildly fun garage rock, but not one of my favourites. This has a bit of an abrasive sound and is quite lo-fi. A later incarnation of the group had a minor hit with a cover of Neil Young's Cinnamon Girl, with a very different sound from the early Gentrys. Young's version is far, far superior.

Next time: Barbara George and others.