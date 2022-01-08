The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 20

Happy New Year to all Retro Roundup readers and all the rest of you around the world.

We now mark 2022 with the continuation of the F list of artists and groups who succeeded in achieving one or more top-10 hits in that great musical decade called the 1960s:

The Four Tops- I Can't Help Myself, It's the Same Old Song, Reach Out I'll Be There, Standing in the Shadows of Love, Bernadette: As I've written in past columns, I really like musical tension, as in musical passages that are so urgent they make you tense up. The Four Tops, on Motown as well as ABC in the 1970s, had that urgency with the ultra-passionate vocals of Levi Stubbs, particularly on such hits as the very highly acclaimed Reach Out I'll Be There, Bernadette and a song that didn't make top-10 but should have, the group's cover version of the Left Banke's Walk Away Renee, which in its single mix (with different instrumentation than the stereo LP mix) is a raging masterpiece that tramples the calmly sung original in the dust. Funnily enough, when I first bought the Four Tops' three-LP Anthology set in the 1980s, I didn't listen to it much because I thought Stubbs' vocals were too abrasive, but I now think the problem was overmodulation by Motown on their stereo mixes. Listen to the Four Tops in mono if you can.

Inez Foxx- Mockingbird: Cute soul, later covered in a fun way by Carly Simon and James Taylor.

Connie Francis-Mama, Everybody's Somebody's Fool, My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own, Many Tears Ago, Where the Boys Are, Breakin' In A Brand New Heart, Together, When the Boy In Your Arms (Is the Boy In Your Heart), Don't Break The Heart That Loves You, Second Hand Love, Vacation: Perhaps the most successful artist in the early 1960s to continue having hits that evoked the sound of the 1950s. She did update her sound on some later singles, though, but they did not reach the top-40 pop charts.

Aretha Franklin- I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You), Respect, Baby I Love You, A Natural Woman, Chain of Fools, (Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You've Been Gone, Think, The House that Jack Built, I Say A Little Prayer: A national music holiday should be declared on the anniversary of the day that Aretha Franklin was signed to Atlantic Records, after several fairly unsuccessful years at Columbia Records where she was, in many cases, saddled with songs not suited to what she was was capable of achieving. Her 1960s and early 1970s hits on Atlantic, and the accompanying albums, made her title Queen of Soul an understatement. Astounding songs and performances and I feel fortunate to have seen her in concert a few years before she passed away. (Aretha's 1970s top-10s were discussed in our previous series covering the hits of that decade, and they were plentiful as well.)

John Fred and His Playboy Band- Judy in Disguise (With Glasses): Obviously inspired title-wise by the Beatles' Lucy in the Sky (With Diamonds), this is a rather bizarrely performed and sung bit of weird psychedelia with a weird stereo mix. Fun, though.

Freddie and the Dreamers - I'm Telling You Now: This British Invasion group was one of the least liked by rock critics, but I don't have a problem with them. In fact, I love their Do the Freddie, for lead singer Freddie Garrity's wild laugh and the wild musical backing.

Next time: Friend and Lover and many others.