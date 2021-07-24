The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 2

We now continue with the top-10 pop hits of the 1960s, with artists and groups starting with the letter A and B.

The Archies-Sugar, Sugar; Jingle Jangle: The late 1960s was not only a time of heavy albums like The Beatles (The White Album), Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland, the Rolling Stones' Beggars Banquet and Let It Bleed, but also a surge of insubstantial, sometimes annoying and sometimes fun singles identified as "bubblegum". These two Archies songs, "performed" by the famed comic book characters (really session musicians and singers) have lasted because they are basically classic pop songs, and not in the least cloying or irritating. Of course, Sugar, Sugar was co-written by Montreal's own Andy Kim. My favourite Archies song is the pop-verging-on-rhythm-and-blues Feelin' So Good (S.k.o.o.b.y-D.o.o). Jingle Jangle is interesting for having what sounds like two female vocalists (Betty and Veronica, one assumes), but one of the "female" voices is actually male.

Louis Armstrong- Hello, Dolly: Of course, there's a double shocker here, the fact that this jazz legend who had been recording since the early 1920s scored a number one hit 40 years into his career — this is comparable to the Beach Boys hitting #1 with the polarizing Kokomo 22 years after doing so with 1966's Good Vibrations; and that Armstrong scored so well during the early height of Beatlemania. Was this an attempt by adults to reclaim the Billboard charts from their kids? After all, as we shall see later, Dean Martin also hit #1 in this period with Everybody Loves Somebody. Armstrong's rendition of the Broadway hit musical's title track is, of course, charming as heck.

Eddy Arnold-Make the World Go Away: To my mind, Arnold's laid back style in the 1960s (he had been recording since the 1940s, including having the distinction of his song Texarkana Baby being one of the earliest RCA Victor's 45 RPM records — RCA created the format to compete with Columbia's 33 1/3 RPM albums), made him the Perry Como of country, and I prefer a little more edge, even for country music. Still, his hit was a great song made even better in Elvis Presley's version, recorded as part of Presley's mostly superb June 1970 Nashville sessions. Interestingly, Arnold also had a 1967 hit with the song Misty Blue, years before it was transformed into the last big hit in the deep soul genre by Dorothy Moore.

The Association - Along Comes Mary, Cherish, Windy, Never My Love, Everything That Touches You: Of all 1960s group, the songs by the Association are the ones I remember hearing most when I was a kid, and so I have a special attachment to these pop-perfect songs, especially the super-popular Never My Love. However, these songs are best heard in their mono 45 RPM single mixes, as the stereo mixes are quite weird, and their popular 1968 greatest hits album was released in a format called CSG, which some audiophiles feel degraded the stereo sound. I have a 2-CD mono singles collection of their hits on the Valiant and Warner Brothers labels, and it's great.

Frankie Avalon: Actually, this Philadelphia singer had no top-10s in the 1960s— the closest he came was the lush Why, which peaked at #1 on Nov. 23, 1959 and stayed on the charts for 16 weeks, perhaps overlapping into early 1960s. Which is suitable, as the style of Avalon's music was very much of the 1950s. Of course, the one exception was the nicely tongue-in-cheek Beauty School Dropout from the 1978 movie Grease, which should have been a hit.

And now we start with the letter B:

The Bachelors -Diane: Like the last entry, this Irish group's style was also rooted in the 1950s. I'm sad to say this group is one of my least favourites of the decade. Too starchy for my taste.

Kenny Ball- Midnight in Moscow: A nice ragtime instrumental, and another 1960s hit that sounds like it could have been recorded many years before. Of course, this British group had the distinction of hitting the U.S. top-10 (#2) a little less than two years before the Beatles.

Hank Ballard - Finger Poppin' Time; Let's Go, Let's Go, Let's Go: Two great hard-charging and fun rhythm and blues classics. Of course, Ballard also wrote and originally recorded The Twist, but Chubby Checker hit #1 twice with that song. King Records, Ballard's label, was asleep at the switch, it seems.

Next time: Bobby Bare and others.