The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 19

We now continue with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, featuring artists and groups beginning with the letter F.
The Fleetwoods- Tragedy: A group with some of the softest voices ever committed to magnetic tape. Their more famous hits were from 1959 — Come Softly To Me and Mr. Blue. Tragedy is a cover version of the Thomas Wayne hit, which has a beautifully eerie quality thanks to the plentiful reverb and lo-fi recording quality. The Fleetwoods' version is hi-fi stereo and is more wistful than eerie.
The Flirtations-Nothing But A Heartache: Okay, this doesn't qualify because it only hit #34, but this song produced in England is a super hard-charging soul stormer and deserved chart topper status.
The Flying Machine -Smile A Little Smile for Me: Nice and very tuneful British pop from '69, which I first heard on Rhino Records' Have A Nice Day CD series of late 1960s and 1970s pop hits. This group was a studio creation, kind of like Edison Lighthouse, which had the early 1970s hit Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes).
The Fortunes- You've Got Your Troubles: From 1965 and in great stereo. Beautifully mournful and uplifting at the same time, as is their later #15 hit Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling Again.
The Foundations- Build Me Up Buttercup: An interracial group from England with very punchy lead vocals. Their biggest hit was so well liked that I've heard people sing it to themselves. Even Paul McCartney sings a bit of it during the Get Back documentary in a radically different arrangement. But my favourite Foundations hit remains the ultra-punchy (the vocals and the drums in this instance) Baby, Now That I've Found You. The latter song is normally only in mono, but there's a stereo mix with an alternate lead vocal.
The 4 Seasons-Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Candy Girl, Dawn (Go Away), Ronnie, Rag Doll, Save It For Me, Let's Hang On, Working My Way Back To You, I've Got You Under My Skin, Tell It To the Rain, C'mon Marianne: One of several (Beach Boys, Jay and the Americans, etc.) American groups to find success both in the pre-Beatles and British Invasion era. Their first hits for Vee-Jay Records were wide-stereo pure pop with Frankie Valli's unique falsetto vocals. Their first singles for Philips Records hit at the same time the Beatles exploded in the States and these were produced in a rougher, sort-of Phil Spector Wall of Sound style, also more lo-fi and sometimes in mono only, Spector's sound preference. One of my favorites is Let's Hang On, which has a marvelous fuzz guitar sequence, and the instrumental opening sounds like it was distorted by tape drag, which gives it a slightly eerie and twisted quality. Jan and Dean did a merciless parody of the song's opening seconds, as heard on the rejected original 1965 Filet of Soul "live" album (finally released in 2017) and on Side 4 of their 1971 Legendary Masters double LP. Interestingly, the Beach Boys, in a tongue-in-cheek way, considered the 4 Seasons their East Coast rivals as expressed in the 1963 song Surfer's Rule and decades later in an actual collaboration between the two groups called East Meets West. The aforementioned Vee-Jay Records, which temporarily had rights to the earliest Beatles songs on EMI from 1962 and 1963, contrived a rivalry with the 4 Seasons through a 2-LP set featuring both groups. Getting back to the Beach Boys, that group had another point in common with the 4 Seasons— after low charters in the late 1960s and early 1970s, both groups made huge comebacks in the mid-1970s — the Beach Boys with their single Rock and Roll Music and the album 15 Big Ones, and the 4 Season with the disco-ish Who Loves You and the fantastic December 1963 (Oh, What a Night).
Next time: The Four Tops and others.
