The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 18

We now continue with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter F. But first a very sad note:

Dec. 10 began retro musically with a remembrance of the passing of soul giant Otis Redding on that day in 1967 in a plane crash, a horrific loss to the musical world. And then the day got magnitudes worse with the news of the passing at 78 of Mike Nesmith, not only a Monkee but a country-rock and music video pioneer. His enigmatic and emotional music was a highlight of all Monkee albums on which he was a member and, I will say it again, his Nine Times Blue is one of the greatest songs, in my opinion, of the last 100 years. Now Micky Dolenz, with whom Mike just completed the Monkees farewell tour, is the only living member of the 1960s TV and recording group. My utmost condolences to him, Nesmith's family and friends, Monkees expert extraordinaire Andrew Sandoval and everyone else in the group's orbit.

This is an enormously sad day.

And now, to the list:

Bent Fabric- Alley Cat: A cute, jaunty instrumental from a Danish artist. The LP containing this 1962 hit featuring a picture of a cat is ultra-cute as well.

Percy Faith- The Theme From "A Summer Place": I have informed the Steve Hoffman music forum that this is my favourite song from 1960. This instrumental, one of the first #1 hits of the decade, is beautifully lush (it should only be heard in Columbia Records' beautiful early stereo sound) and has a grandiose, musically tense, climactic section that almost rocks.

Georgie Fame- The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde: This jaunty (that word again) novelty tune from England came out after the release of the iconic movie about the criminal duo, featuring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Strangely, as far as I can tell, this 1968-vintage song was never officially released in true stereo, save for a Digitally Extracted Stereo conversion I have linked to. In the day, a "stereo" version was created by having the gun shots at the end panned from speaker to speaker. Amusing.

Fantastic Johnny C- Boogaloo Down Broadway: Fun danceable soul from 1967.

José Feliciano- Light My Fire: A slinky, seductive, intimate version of the Doors #1 hit that is vastly (as in Grand Canyon-vast) different from the original.

The Fendermen- Mule Skinner Blues: This wild, wacky and quite lo-fi hit from 1960 may well be an early example of garage rock.

Ferrante and Teicher- Theme From the Apartment, Exodus, Tonight and Midnight Cowboy: Instrumentals from this piano duo, these from movies of the day. Some have said that the 2012 Beach Boys hit That's Why God Made the Radio bears a resemblance to the Midnight Cowboy theme.

The 5th Dimension- Up-Up and Away, Stoned Soul Picnic, Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In, Wedding Bell Blues: This group, which some consider a Black version of the Mamas and Papas (both recorded the Mamas and Papas song Go Where You Wanna Go) produced some of the most appealing pop of the decade and the early 1970s, and highlighted the songwriting of Laura Nyro and Jimmy Webb. My mood immediately soars when I hear Up-Up and Away in my car, with its joyous sound and punchy production. One of my earliest TV memories was of seeing the group perform Wedding Bell Blues, a skit-like sequence in which Marilyn McCoo tries to convince Billy Davis Jr. to marry her, and he looks like he wants to escape. In reality, the two did marry in 1969, the same year that song was a hit, and are still happily wed, performing and recording. Additionally, my new all-time favourite 5th Dimension song is the Jimmy Webb-written The Girl's Song, which to me is perfect pop with a load of musical changes and a massively good hook. Unfortunately, it only reached #43 on the charts in 1970 in a version that is about 45 seconds shorter than what was on LP.

The Fireballs- Sugar Shack, Bottle of Wine: Harmless pop, although the roughness of the latter hit is kind of contrived. The Fireballs are also known for providing backing to some of Buddy Holly's last demos, recorded just before his death, for posthumous album releases. Two sets of backings were recorded for those low-fi demos, and I prefer the ones recorded in 1959 and 1960 by the Jack Hansen Combo. The Fireballs recorded their backings from 1962 to 1968, not only on the demos, but some earlier Holly recordings- my favourites with the Fireballs are Brown Eyed Handsome Man and Bo Diddley.

The Five Americans- Western Union: Pretty good jagged, pounding garage rock.

Next time: The Fleetwoods and others.