The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 17

We now continue with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, with artists and groups beginning with the letters D and E.

The Dovells - Bristol Stomp, You Can't Sit Down: One of many groups and artists on the famed Philadelphia-based Cameo and Parkway labels. As I've written elsewhere, lead singer Len Barry's vocals are, um, unique, but nevertheless effective. Bristol Stomp is goofy and fun, and You Can't Sit Down is wonderfully propulsive.

Joe Dowell-Wooden Heart: Elvis Presley's version, part of the soundtrack of the movie G.I. Blues, is far superior.

The Dreamlovers- When We Get Married: very much above-average doo-wop.

The Drifters- Save the Last Dance For Me, Up On the Roof, On Broadway, Under the Boardwalk: There are four top-10 hits listed here, but they should have had many more. This group went through many phases, in the early-to-mid-1950s with stupendous lead singer Clyde McPhatter, the post-McPhatter period in the mid-to-late 1950s, the entry of stupendous lead singer Ben E. King in 1959 and the early 1960s, several lead singers from 1961 to the end of their tenure on Atlantic Records and then a move to Bell Records in the 1970s. The 1960s version of the Drifters is one of my favourite groups of the decade bar none, who sangg wonderful songs with a Latin tinge. Get a compilation of that era, you won't be sorry.

Patty Duke-Don't Just Stand There: Nice song, but it sounds a bit too much like Lesley Gore's You Don't Own Me.

The Duprees- You Belong To Me: Very nice doo-wop.

Bob Dylan- Like A Rolling Stone, Positively 4th Street, Rainy Day Women #12 & 35, Lay Lady Lady. Of course, Dylan is one of the most influential singers and songwriters of the last century. The first three hits here are from Dylan's peak period as a rock artist, when he was on one of the hottest streaks in music history with iconic albums in 1965 and 1966, and the standalone single Positively 4th Street, the angriest and my favourite Dylan song. Lay Lady Lay is pure, appealing country pop, sung in Dylan's short-lived crooner voice.

And now to the letter E.

Duane Eddy-Because They're Young: The king of twangy guitar, and I was honoured that Eddy acknowledged my tweet to him a year ago.

Shirley Ellis- The Nitty Gritty, The Name Game, The Clapping Song: Some of the most enjoyable, rousing songs of the decade and, according to some, early examples of what became rap music.

The Essex- Easier Said Than Done: Pleasant, bouncy pop.

Paul Evans- Happy-Go-Lucky-Me: Pleasant pop.

Betty Everett- The Shoop Shoop Song, Let It Be Me with Jerry Butler: A great, feisty soul singer with some timeless hits, including You're No Good, later an even bigger hit by Linda Ronstadt. The Shoop Shoop Song is just pure pleasure with a very attention-grabbing opening.

The Everly Brothers- Let It Be Me, Cathy's Clown, When Will I Be Loved, So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad), Ebony Eyes, Walk Right Back: These brothers sang some of the most sublime hits of the late 1950s and early 1960s, and Cathy's Clown had the distinction of saving the then-new and struggling Warner Brothers Records from being disbanded. In fact, in the early 1960s, the Everlys were having hits, alternately, from their 1950s label Cadence and Warners. Unlike many other artists who originated in the 1950s, their sound was timeless and they should have remained popular throughout the 1960s, but that wasn't the case. On the other hand, one of their late 1960s singles, Bowling Green, is my favourite Everlys song, along with the mournful So Sad, done for Warners. Sadly, both brothers have now passed away.

Every Mothers' Son-Come On Down To My Boat: Edges on dorky, but it is fun and tuneful pop.

Next time: The F list of top-10 1960s hits.