The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 16

We now continue with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter D. But first a note:

Brunswick Records, the home of the great Jackie Wilson, the Chi-Lites, Gene Chandler, Barbara Acklin and other wonderful artists, has reissued something I had no idea existed. A 1968 album by none other than wise guy actor Joe Pesci, singing jazzy and lush covers of the Beatles, Bee Gees and others. The album is called Little Joe Sure Can Sing and was credited to Joe Ritchie. It's an interesting and fun listen, and very different from what Brunswick was putting out at the time. I'm really happy the label is still active, as it's home to some of my all-time favourite songs, particularly by Acklin (sometimes in duets with Chandler) and the Chi-Lites.

Dick and DeeDee- The Mountain's High: Cute, punchy pop from 1961.

Dion- Runaround Sue, The Wanderer, Lovers Who Wander, Little Diane, Love Came To Me, Ruby Baby, Donna the Prima Donna, Drip Drop; Abraham, Martin and John: Dion DiMucci was one of the best artists of the 1960s, a sort of Bruce Springsteen of the 1960s with better vocal chops and a very cool, tough approach that emerged when he went solo from his doo-wop group the Belmonts, including two fantastic covers of Drifters songs. Pity that a heavy drug addiction slowed his progress in the mid-1960s, but he came out of it with the still to this day heartbreaking Abraham, Martin and John, a defining song of the tragedies of the decade, especially the assassinations of JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King and Abraham Lincoln. Dion is still active today at 81, and looking great to boot.

Dixiebelles- (Down At) Papa Joe's: Good timey rollicking girl group music from 1963.

Dixie Cups- Chapel of Love: One of the best girl groups of the 1960s, and this song is still well-loved today. But my favourite of theirs is the punchy People Say, with cool horn stabs — that one hit #12. And their version of Iko Iko, which hit #20, is an informal New Orleans anthem.

Fats Domino-Walking to New Orleans: Speaking of New Orleans, Fats was the king of the songs that came from that very musical city. Of course, his biggest hits were from the 1950s, and this last top-10 song was more lush than his usual output.

Lonnie Donegan- Does Your Chewing Gum Lose Its Flavour (On the Bedpost Over Night)- Donegan was the king of skiffle, a form of folkish music in England, and this novelty song that hit in 1961 was absolutely no indication of the British Invasion of music that was to come.

Ral Donner- You Don't Know What You've Got (Until You Lose It): A very good Elvis soundalike who hit when Elvis was still high on the charts after he returned from his Army service. Donner also provided the voice of "Elvis" reflecting on his life choices in the biographical documentary This Is Elvis.

Donovan- Sunshine Superman, Mellow Yellow, Hurdy Gurdy Man, Atlantis: Donovan began as a convincing Bob Dylan-like artist on the Pye label (Hickory in the U.S.) and on Epic, he became one of the better psychedelic artists, particularly with the droning Hurdy Gurdy Man. Mellow Yellow is just plain fun, and Wear Your Love Like Heaven (which only hit #23) is Donovan at his poppiest.

The Doors-Light My Fire; Hello, I Love You; Touch Me: Obviously, one of the most prominent rock groups of the 1960s. Their top hits are the group at their most accessible. The moody Light My Fire was a hit in its severely edited version that left out a lengthy instrumental passage; Hello, I Love You was poppy and nicked part of the earlier Kinks hit All Day and All of the Night; and the lush Touch Me is not only my favourite Doors song, but is best heard in its stereo single mix, in which the drums are centred for extra punch rather than pushed to the side in its LP mix.

Lee Dorsey- Ya Ya, Working in the Coal Mine: Another New Orleans native, and one of my favourite soul artists of the 1960s. These two hits are fun, but there are other great songs to hear, such as Holy Cow, Ride Your Pony and the marvelous duet with Betty Harris, Love Lots of Lovin'.

Mike Douglas- The Men In My Little Girl's Life. I used to watch Douglas's morning talk show whenever I could, as he was a great and congenial interviewer. As for this song, it's sincerely sung and is a rather touching look at children growing up and leaving the nest. But when he says "popsy," I cringe.

Next time, the Dovells and others.