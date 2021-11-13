The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 15

Before we continue with the list of 1960s top-10 hits by artists and groups beginning with the letter D,a couple of notes:

• I unreservedly recommend that music fans everywhere listen to Bobby Fuller's circa-1966 cover version of Buddy Holly's Love's Made a Fool Of You. As a whole, it rocks nicely, and Fuller sounds almost exactly like Holly, who had died seven years before. However, up until recently, I had only heard the stereo version, which is powerful and nicely dense. But, not too long ago, thanks to the YouTube channel AnotherProf, I heard the mono 45 RPM mix of the song.

Oh my Lord! The drum-dominated instrumental intro, in this mix, is a glorious act of musical violence. As powerful and aggressive as music can get. Remember, in the 1960s, when it came to teen-oriented pop and rock, the stereo mix was a near-afterthought and a lot of toil went into making the 45 RPM mono mix just right to get the listener's attention for AM radio play. This mix definitely grabs attention.

• I've heard the first Abba album in 39 years, Voyage, and it's worthy of the group. The songs are a mixture of traditional Abba-style upbeat songs, and heavier material that sounds like they could be used for a musical on the London stage. The music is uniformly excellent, but some of the lyrics are a little jarring, especially when I hear the words "screw you" being sung with those beautiful voices.

And now to the list:

Desmond Dekker-Israelites: Excellent reggae, and most worthy of crossing over into the U.S. charts. The bass playing is glorious here, and the musical hook is magnificent.

The Delfonics- La - La - Means I Love You: Almost everything producer and songwriter Thom Bell had a hand in turned to gold, and this was one of his earlier triumphs, as well as that of the soul group's performance itself, of course. Bell did even better with glorious songs he produced and wrote for the Stylistics, the Spinners and others.

The Dells- Stay In My Corner, Oh What A Night: One of the longest lasting soul groups, and musical groups in general. Their two biggest hits, recorded for Cadet/Chess Records, were actually modernized, smoothed out, polished and vastly improved versions of songs they had recorded for Vee-Jay Records in 1965 and 1956, respectively. Stay In My Corner was transformed from a very pleasant slice of soul into a near-symphonic masterpiece at twice the length, and Oh What a Night was transformed from pleasant doo-wop into deep soul doo-wop. My favourites from the Dells are the dynamic and musically tense There Is and the hard driving Wear It On Our Face.

Jackie DeShannon- What the World Needs Now Is Love, Put A Little Love In Your Heart: A great singer and songwriter, and her hits were very poignant messages amidst the strife of the decade. But whenever I hear What the World Needs Now Is Love, I think of the emotionally shattering 1970s version by Tom Clay, which juxtaposes the song with a cover of Dion's Abraham, Martin and John and includes sound clips (some redone, some recorded after the fact) related to the Vietnam War, and the assassinations of John and Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King.

Neil Diamond- Cherry, Cherry; Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon: Some of my favourite Diamond songs were done in the 1960s for the upstart Bang label, and they were pretty raw pop that rocked. In fact, Cherry, Cherry is my favourite Neil Diamond song. The second hit kind of foreshadowed the more dramatic style Diamond would adopt when he moved to Uni/MCA and Columbia Records, when he became more of an Adult Contemporary artist, a bit kitschy, and more introspective as well.

Next time: Dick and DeeDee and others.