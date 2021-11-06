The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 14

Before we resume our look at the top-10 hits of the 1960s featuring groups and artists beginning with the letter D, a very brief update on the new Beatles Let It Be set, specifically the 2-CD version.

Last week, I proclaimed that I wouldn't buy a 2-CD set that doesn't come close to being filled to the physical capacity of each disc. But, I confess, I succumbed. After all, I just have to have everything (not from every country and all pressings, as some collectors do) by the Beatles.

Of course, it helped that I got the set for $12.99, used, at the Volume record store in Montreal.

And now to the D list.

Dale & Grace - I'm Leaving It Up To You, Stop And Think It Over: Charming but somewhat dated duets, what I call a hangover from the pop styles of the 1950s. I'm not wild about the second of these hits, as it sounds a bit too much like the first.

Vic Dana- Red Roses For A Blue Lady: Even though this hit is from 1965, save for the stereo sound, this Las Vegas-ish song sounds like it could have been recorded in 1955. It's very interesting how innovative rock from the likes of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys and others were battling for chart space with such laid back pop.

Bobby Darin- Beyond the Sea, You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby, Things, You're the Reason I'm Living, 18 Yellow Roses, If I Were A Carpenter: Shame on those who consider Darin to be a lightweight Frank Sinatra wannabe because of his '50s hit Mack the Knife. Darin, who died way too young in 1973 from heart problems, was a massively talented artist who delved into numerous genres, including jaunty pop, country music, Broadway and introspective folk-rock. All of these hits, and many more of Darin's songs, are extremely enjoyable. In this regard, I highly recommend Bobby Darin: Directions. A Listener's Guide by Shane Brown, a very detailed look at Darin's catalogue.

James Darren- Goodbye Cruel World, Her Royal Majesty: Fairly fun, goofy, pre-Beatles pop from 1961 and 1962.

Skeeter Davis- The End of the World, I Can't Stay Mad At You: The first of these hits is a beautifully touching song, and a favourite of and obvious influence for Karen Carpenter of Carpenters. The second of these hits is lesser, jaunty pop.

Spencer Davis Group- Gimme Some Lovin', I'm A Man: Two wonderfully timeless rock songs, because of a) the intense vocals of Steve Winwood and b) the compressed, intense production.

Tyrone Davis -Can I Change My Mind: Good, slinky soul, but the subsequent 1970 top-10 hit Turn Back the Hands of Time is far better.

Jimmy Dean- Big Bad John, P.T. 109: Interesting country and western story songs, one a tragedy of a hero who died while saving others from a mine about to collapse, and the other of President John F. Kennedy's heroism during World War II.

Joey Dee and the Starliters- Peppermint Twist Part 1, Shout Part 1: An obvious response to the high charting of Chubby Checker's recording of The Twist, and Dee's hits have kind of a wild, live vibe to them.

Deep Purple-Hush: In our household, my father had mostly relatively unhip 1960s records- movie soundtracks, Broadway shows, etc. But somehow, he also had some pretty good singles, such as To Love Somebody by the Bee Gees; Shame, Shame by The Magic Lanterns; Hello Goodbye/I Am the Walrus by the Beatles, Over You by Gary Puckett and the Union Gap and the hard-rocking Hush by Deep Purple. The latter song was recorded by what is known as "Mark 1" of the group's history, when Rod Evans was the group's vocalist — Ian Gillan joined later. This intense song is my second favourite of Deep Purple's catalogue, after the Ian Gillan-sung Woman From Tokyo.

Next time: Desmond Dekker, the Delfonics and others.