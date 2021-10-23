The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 12

We now resume with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, featuring artists and groups beginning with the letter C, but first a note about the new Beatles Let It Be box set.

No, I haven't bought it (and I won't) or listened to it yet (I will do soi and write a review), but its contents prove that those in charge of the Beach Boys catalogue provide fans of that group with a lot more bang for their buck.

The Beach Boys' Feel Flows box set, which was well worth the wait (I could only afford the 2-CD set, but listened to the box in its entirety on YouTube Music), contained on Disc 1, the 1970 album Sunflower and many bonus tracks; on Disc 2, the Surf's Up album and many bonus tracks, and a veritable wealth of material on the remaining discs. My only criticism of the set is that it didn't contain many variations of my favourite Beach Boys song, the 1969 stand-alone single Break Away. Each disc is nearly filled to capacity.

In contrast, the Super Deluxe edition of Let It Be contains five CDs, as well as a Blu-ray disc containing different mixes of the original album, including Dolby Atmos. It retails in Canada for about the same price as the Beach Boys set, about $166, but contains a lot less content. The five CDs contain a shameful two hours and 57 minutes of music.

How? One disc is a Giles Martin remix of the original album, with no bonus tracks. Another disc is the Get Back album put together by producer Glyn Johns, and rejected by the band, with no bonus tracks. There are two discs of outtakes - one of the discs is a "whopping" 42 minutes, and the other is a "gargantuan" 32 minutes — CDs can hold nearly 80 minutes of music. The fifth CD is a four-song EP with tracks that could have been bonus tracks on the Let It Be and Get Back discs.

The Beatles were also criticized back in 1993 when the "Red" and "Blue" greatest hits albums were released on CD, mainly because the Red Album was released as a pricey 2-CD set when its contents could have easily fit on one CD. And now they've done something even worse.

There exists 57 hours of sessions from January 1969, from the Twickenham film studio and the band's Apple studio. Surely they could have found enough interesting material to fill up each of the discs, or even, like the Beach Boys, provide vocal only and instrumental versions of the released songs.

Except for hardcore fans who need everything from the Beatles, releases like the Super Deluxe of Let It Be will convince people like me to stick to streaming.

And now the C list:

The Cowsills- The Rain, The Park and Other Things, Indian Lake, Hair: This family group inspired the creation of the TV show The Partridge Family, but their hits have aged better. The first of these is one of the most glorious sunshine pop songs of the decade, the second is pleasant and the third is a rousing, energetic version of the title track of the Broadway hippie hit musical.

Floyd Cramer- Last Date, On the Rebound, San Antonio Rose: Cramer may have been most famous for playing on many of Elvis Presley's early songs, but he was also a mainstay at RCA Victor and his own hits displayed his unique piano playing.

Johnny Crawford- Cindy's Birthday: Crawford sadly passed away not long ago, and his one top-tenner was a very pleasant example of the teen idol music genre.

Cream-Sunshine of Your Love, White Room: A combustible group made up of Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker. And I mean combustible in terms of the musical sparks that flew when the group was at their best, but also the personality clashes between Baker and Bruce.

Next time: Creedence Clearwater Revival and others.