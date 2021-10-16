The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 11

We now resume with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, featuring artists and groups beginning with the letter C.

Dee Clark-Raindrops: A beautiful, timeless soul song with extraordinary vocals and atmospheric rain sound effects.

Petula Clark- Downtown, I Know A Place, My Love, I Couldn't Live Without Your Love, This Is My Song, Don't Sleep In the Subway. Clark has recorded since the early 1950s, and her peak chart period and exuberant hits from 1965 to 1968 exemplified a key aspect of the British Invasion, the personification of both Swinging London and the Swinging Sixties in general. And the brilliant production and performance of Don't Sleep in the Subway can bring tears to the eyes.

Classics IV- Spooky, Stormy, Traces: The first two big hits are very pleasant and atmospheric, and the latter is a timeless, passionate ballad with nice, grainy vocals.

Buzz Clifford- Baby Sittin' Boogie: One of many novelty hits of the decade, with a pretty rocking sound and amusing baby noises.

Nat King Cole- Ramblin' Rose, Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer: Cole was a supremely wonderful artist, and these overly arranged, anachronistic songs are not the best indication of his wonderful talent.

Judy Collins- Both Sides Now: A brilliant pop-folk performance of this early Joni Mitchell song.

Arthur Conley- Sweet Soul Music: A fun Otis Redding-produced name-checking song of the greats of soul. I especially like the fact James Brown is called the "king of them all," as he recorded for the King record label. Too bad the song is just a rewrite of Sam Cooke's Yeah Man.

Ray Conniff- Somewhere My Love: Purveyors of lush, instrumental albums were becoming uncool in the late 1960s, but this theme from the movie Dr. Zhivago is too good to pass up.

Contours- Do You Love Me: I kind of dislike the fact this song is likely associated by most with the movie Dirty Dancing, as it should be better known as one of the earliest and best hits from the Motown group of labels, in this case Gordy. This song was rawer and rougher than the usual Motown fare, to great effect.

Sam Cooke- Chain Gang, Twistin' the Night Away, Another Saturday Night, Shake: A supremely great artist who a) was not given suitable material in the case of many of his albums b) nevertheless helped pioneer soul music with the best of his songs, including these hits and c) his murder was one of the greatest tragedies in musical history. Cooke had so much left to give.

The Cookies- Don't Say Nothin' Bad (About My Baby): A girl group hit the way I like 'em — tough, cute and punchy. Notwithstanding the chart position of this song, their better known hit was Chains, mainly because it was covered by the Beatles on their first album. Interesting how the band was covering girl group hits early on (Please Mr. Postman, Baby It's You, Devil in Her Heart).

Dave "Baby" Cortez- Rinky Dink: Nice, edgy instrumental, with a dash of Mickey and Sylvia's Love is Strange (also heard in Dirty Dancing), thrown in.

Bill Cosby- Little Ole Man (Uptight-Everything's Alright): This column generally deals with the merits of songs and not of the artist's personal controversies. Having said that, this "reimagining" of Stevie Wonder's hit is one of the most bizarre musical entities I've ever heard. Backing singers do the familiar chorus, but Cosby tells a weird story about a guy who claims to have been trampled by elephants and run over by trains on a daily basis, and then says Cosby has a lot to learn if he believed all that. Is this supposed to be comedy? Utterly bizarre.

Next time: The Cowsills and others.