The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 10

We now resume with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, featuring artists and groups beginning with the letter C, but before that, a recommendation of two YouTube channels (from the same provider, I gather) that I've been enjoying listening to in my car and while walking in recent weeks. (I mentioned the channels before, but said they sounded tinny on my Android phone. Maybe it was my Bluetooth headphones, because they sound a fair bit better with wired headphones.)

The YouTube channels are AnotherProf and the45prof— there's another one of earlier songs called the78prof. Both contain playlists containing hundreds of songs — the ones I frequent are the hits of an individual year. Between the two channels, they are presented in chronological order (the least amount of songs), in alphabetical order in terms of song titles and in alphabetical order in terms of artist and group name.

But this is not just another list of YouTube videos — the songs are presented for the most part, from vintage 45 RPM singles, which means mono for most of the 1960s, and not just mono, but mixed and equalized for maximum impact on AM radio and mono record players at the time. The fidelity varies a bit from song to song (the stereo 45 of the Beach Boys' Break Away from 1969 sounds pretty ratty), but for the most part, it's how the songs were meant to be heard. And interestingly, beginning to a small extent in 1968 and increasing in 1969, there's a mixture of mono and stereo singles. It's interesting to see which artists the record companies chose for the early stereo singles of the late 1960s — the Doors' Hello, I Love You was one of the first, while Elvis Presley's singles were mono until 1972.

Sadly, there are at least two exceptions to the 45 RPM single presentations, likely for copyright reasons — The Beatles and Tom Jones are presented from official sources, that is, hi-fi mono and stereo.

Another especially interesting playlist contains some 700 songs, the lesser-known original version of hit songs. That one is rather revelatory.

And now back to the C list.

Cher - Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down), You Better Sit Down Kids: Cher's 1960s hits for Imperial (produced Phil Spector-style by then-husband Sonny Bono) were fun and a little eccentric, though I greatly like her version of the Kinks' Ray Davies song I Go To Sleep. I far prefer her more urgent '70s hits, produced by Snuff Garrett, especially Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves.

The Chiffons — He's So Fine, One Fine Day, Sweet Talkin' Guy: One of the best girl groups of the 1960s, with an appealing, sweet style. My favourite of their songs, though, only went to #49 — Nobody Knows What's Goin' On (In My Mind But Me), which I see as one of the earliest examples of psychedelia.

The Chimes- Once In a While: One of my favourite songs in general, this doo-wop remake of a standard has a Brian Wilson-like emotionalism to it, which I love. It just missed the top-10, hitting #11, but I'm including it anyway.

Lou Christie- Two Faces Have I, Lightnin' Strikes, I'm Gonna Make You Mine: A great 1960s singer with a somewhat mysterious persona, who alternates from a conventional singing voice to a very high falsetto. My favourite of these songs is the third one, which though it's from 1969, has not been officially released in true stereo. Surprising.

Jimmy Clanton- Venus in Blue Jeans: A pleasant crossover from the 1950s style of teen idol hits.

Claudine Clark-Party Lights: A glorious and very eccentric hit, with raw, gritty vocals. I love it. Uh, oh, uh, oh...

The Dave Clark Five- Glad All Over, Bits and Pieces, Can't You See That She's Mine, Because, I Like It Like That, Catch Us If You Can, Over and Over, You Got What It Takes: This British group was a contender when they were battling it out with the Beatles for chart supremacy. Their specialty was raucous singing (by gritty lead singer Mike Smith) and exceptionally powerful drumming (by group leader Clark). Their hit songs (except for the ballad Because) sounded like there was always a party going on, and had some nice musical tension thanks to the powerful production. In terms of musical tension, Try Too Hard, which hit #12, has that in spades, not only because of the drums, but the charging horns. Oh, and Catch Us If You Can, which is anthemic and sort of self-referential, inspired the Monkees' TV theme song.

Next time: Dee Clark, Petula Clark and others.