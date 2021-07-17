The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 1

We now switch from the top-10 hits of the 1970s, which veered from the nonsensical and bland to sheer brilliance, to the top-10 hits from the 1960s, which....well, ditto, but in different ways.

I have been basing the past list and this one on Joel Whitburn's Billboard charts book Top Pop Singles 1955-90. I also have the Billboard book Across the Charts: The 1960s, which delves beyond the pop charts, into country, rhythm and blues and adult contemporary, but compiling such a list could take us into 2025, so I will stick to the pop charts in the first mentioned book, which has included notable country, rhythm and blues and adult contemporary hits that crossed over into pop.

By the way, I am giving advance notice that I will not be tackling the top 10 hits of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, because those evaluations would be chock-filled with negativity. We can't have that.

So here we go, beginning with artists and group starting with the letter A:

The Ad Libs — The Boy From New York City: An absolutely, wonderful bouncy early 1965 hit which has endured for decades. One of many great songs from the venerable Red Bird-Blue Cat group of labels which also included the Shangri-Las, the Dixie Cups and even early material from Montreal's Andy Kim. Still, for all the merits of The Boy From New York City, I prefer the Ad Libs' devastatingly soulful 1969 entry Giving Up, originally recorded by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Pity the Ad Libs' version, written and produced by Van McCoy of The Hustle fame, didn't even make the pop top-100.

Jewel Akens- The Birds and the Bees: Somewhat fun hit, also from early 1965, but it has a more novelty feel about it and is so lightweight and bizarre instrumentally I find myself wanting to skip this song when I hear it.

Herb Alpert - The Lonely Bull, Taste of Honey, This Guy's In Love With You: Alpert, of course, was the A of A&M Records. His mainly instrumental Latin-tinged records, recorded with the famed Los Angeles session musicians known as The Wrecking Crew, a staple of used record stores and even garage sales, hit a chord with 1960s adults just as the early Beatles hit a chord with youngsters. Alpert's hits were so synonymous with the decade that I am shocked that he only had three top-10 entries out of 25 top-100 hits. And the third of those top-10s was the uncharacteristic romantic vocal hit This Guy's In Love With You, which hit #1. That song was written by the super-successful and influential songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, who I consider to be the Lennon-McCartney of the 1960s, but for the "sophisticated" older crowd.

The American Breed- Bend Me, Shape Me: I love bouncy, horn-fed hits, and this prime example of one by the Illinois band is best heard in its more coherently presented mono single mix, which can be accessed on YouTube. The stereo LP mix, which is what is mostly officially available, is kind of muted, particularly the vocal.

Ed Ames-My Cup Runneth Over: Ames was most famous as one of the Ames Brothers in the 1950s, and he set out on a successful solo career with Broadway-style songs, including this tender and slightly over-orchestrated (to the point of slight audio distortion, at least to my ears) passionately-sung hit. Of course, Ames was also famous for his TV role as Mingo on the 1960s TV western Daniel Boone and for a hilarious clip from The Tonight Show in which his tomahawk-throwing demonstration went a bit...awry. Ames may well be, as of this writing, at least one of the oldest living singers (he turned 94 on July 9, 2021).

Bill Anderson- Still: One of the reasons I didn't want to delve deeply into all of the top-10 country chart hits of the 1960s is that too many of them could be considered "cornpone" novelty, as opposed to songs by such great 1960s singers as George Jones, Don Gibson and others. Anderson's hit Still is one of the better crossovers to pop, nicely laid back and sung in a sincere style, as he does on his many, many other country chart hits. By the way, Anderson is now 83 and still engages with fans, answering questions in great detail, on his billanderson.com website. Anderson can be asked questions at askbill@billanderson.com.

The Angels- My Boyfriend's Back: One of the more impactful 1960s girl group hits (also best heard in its mono single mix) with a nicely sullen lead vocal. My favourite of their songs is the #25 follow-up I Adore Him, which sounds like it could have been produced by Beach Boy Brian Wilson. As it happens, that song was written by Artie Kornfeld and Jan Berry, the latter of Jan and Dean, who was closely associated with Brian Wilson.

The Animals- The House of the Rising Sun, See See Rider, San Franciscan Nights: Funny how this group's three biggest hits also coincides with the three phases of their 1960s career. The first was when they were produced by Mickie Most, and lead singer Eric Burdon provided some of the British Invasion's more soulful vocals; the second was a transition period post-Mickie Most, when there was still a soul-blues element and their material started being released in stereo (Mickie Most preferred mono); and the third was the self-exploratory psychedelic period, with Burdon's fascination with the Summer of Love (the subject of San Franciscan Nights), the Monterey Pop Festival (where the Animals performed) and protesting war (Sky Pilot).

Paul Anka- Puppy Love, My Home Town, Dance On Little Girl: This Ottawa native's three top-10s were all from the early 1960s and were from his final days at the ABC-Paramount label, where he had his many 1950s hits, most notably Diana. The 1960s hits were still in a 1950s style, which the Beatles displaced when they hit American shores. Anka had a spectacular comeback in the 1970s, of course, with more provocative lyrically-themed songs.

Annette-O Dio Mio: This was, of course, Annette Funicello, the teen heartthrob of countless young boys when she was on the Mickey Mouse Club TV show. Her late 1950s and early 1960s songs sound quite dated now, although I do enjoy her cute rendition of The Monkey's Uncle, in which she is backed by my favourite pop group, the Beach Boys. Unfortunately, that song did not hit the top pop 100.

Next time: The Archies and others.