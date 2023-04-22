Retro Roundup's two favourite albums of all time

Two, one might ask, why just two? There are plenty of albums out there that a near consensus of critics believe are near perfect.

They include Pink Floyd's spacey Dark Side of The Moon, the classic rock landmarks Who's Next by The Who, Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys, Led Zeppelin IV, Rod Stewart's Every Picture Tells A Story; the Rolling Stones' Exile On Main Street and some others.

But the two I have chosen, one in the pop genre and the other in the classic rock genre, brought music to a whole new level. One was considered by its creator to be too far ahead of its time and was shelved for nearly 40 years, and the other initially suffered from a flawed mix and the band in question had trouble with it live, at least at first.

Here's the pop album:

The Beach Boys-Smile: Yes, the most famous, for decades, unreleased album of all time, and it still reigns, in a sense, as the most famous unfinished album of all time. The qualifiers are there because the album was completed in a version released not by the Beach Boys, but as a solo album by Brian Wilson in 2005 (and premiered live the previous year, an unusual chronology for an album of this type).

The Beach Boys version was officially released in 2011, and follows the order of the 2005 solo album, but is missing lyrics, old and new, that were on Brian's album. Also, Brian Wilson devotees believe the album would probably have been sequenced differently in 1967, the year it was supposed to be released.

But why is this album one of my two favourites? The album is filled with music and lyrics of extraordinary beauty, and was eons ahead of time musically in terms of the Beach Boys' '60s contemporaries, and in my opinion, ahead of everyone in pop music history, but is still accessible. The album was supposed to be pieced together from short musical elements, just as Good Vibrations was as a single.

The original album sessions also had a lot of wonderful quirky moments, such as Vege-Tables and She Gives Speeches, the latter of which was not destined to be on Smile but was reworked as She's Goin' Bald for the subsequent Smiley Smile album.

The landmark songs are the original version of Heroes and Villains, the breathtaking Surf's Up with wonderful lyrics by album collaborator Van Dyke Parks, the Americana-themed Cabin Essence and Good Vibrations itself, which was to be part of this album. The other landmark was for negative reasons, the dramatic and droning Mrs. O'Leary's Cow, representing Fire, freaked Brian out because he thought it was to blame for a fire that broke out in a building near the studio. Ironically, the 2005 version of the song won a Grammy as best instrumental. That song is a highlight of the 2005 Smile because some dramatic and chilling wordless harmonies (first heard on the Smiley Smile album) were added.

The most beautiful parts of the original Beach Boys album are the astounding wordless harmonies of the opening Our Prayer, and a very dramatic keyboard part of Child Is Father To The Man, which I think should have also won a Grammy.

Listening to this album is a near-religious experience. The 2005 solo album is wonderful and essential, but it doesn't quite have the vibe of the unfinished Beach Boys version, featuring their unsurpassed harmonies, then at a peak, and the musical work of perhaps the greatest session musicians of all time, the Wrecking Crew.

Major update: A YouTuber named Mike LeRoy is creating a Smile album (called BOOKOFF Smile) merging the original music, and a vintage-sounding (1966-67) Brian Wilson vocal generated by artificial intelligence. Will there be something official of this sort in the near future?

And now in the classic rock category:

The Who-Quadrophenia: It's interesting how Pete Townshend's two full-length rock operas dealt with children with psychological issues. Tommy was about a boy traumatized into autism by witnessing a crime (he was called "deaf, dumb and blind" on the album), and in my opinion, the best parts of that album are instrumental, particularly Pete Townshend's guitar playing and Keith Moon's dramatic drumming. Sparks, the instrumental, is one of my favourite Who songs of all time. As an album, though, it's marred a bit by a lot of short, linking songs.

But Quadrophenia, about a troubled teen with four personalities, is a fully-realized 2-LP masterpiece. The lyrics are deeply empathetic with the album's subject, and the music is astonishing. Not only does it rumble and roar like a lion, but it's near symphonic. And again, some of the greatest moments are instrumental, as musical themes are repeated, and Moon's drumming adds a great deal of drama, as do some of the synthesizer sequences. John Entwistle's bass playing is at a peak here, too, and he added some horns, but no songs.

(Interestingly enough, Champagne, a song on the 1975 soundtrack of the movie Tommy, played by The Who but sung by star Ann-Margret, sounds like a Quadrophenia outtake because it makes similar use of the synthesizer and has similar drumming by Moon.)

And as mentioned above, the original mix was flawed because singer Roger Daltrey's voice was buried, but that was rectified on the 1996 remix. What I don't like is the 1979 movie soundtrack mix of Quadrophenia, in which Entwistle added unnecessary overdubs, including some unappealing heavy metal-sounding bass. However, that album does include the great new (but demoed years before) song Joker James, with what I think has Kenney Jones' best drumming for The Who.

The album suffered live too, because they were playing along with pre-recorded sequences, and Pete Townshend spent too much time explaining each song. But the 1997 and 2013 concerts I saw in which the album was played as a whole were wonderful.

This album, in my opinion, is an essential musical landmark, although most critics are not as enthused about the album as I am.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite Who songs.