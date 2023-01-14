Retro Roundup's five favourite live albums

In the last couple of "favourite" installments, individual songs and studio albums, I declared that they were my preferred choice at the moment I was writing this column, as moods can change, songs and albums can be listened to too many times and there are so many songs and albums out there, and thus potential new discoveries and revelations.

But when it comes to Retro Roundup's favourite live albums, the preferred choices are pretty much set in stone because, first, there are fewer live then studio albums, and secondly, the best ones contain extraordinary performances and there is one artist who provided plenty of those. Who it is will be evident by the albums on the list below.

And here they are:

• James Brown- Live At The Apollo Vol. 2: Most critics prefer James Brown's first Live At The Apollo album, which JB paid for himself after skepticism of the idea of recording a live show by King Records chief Syd Nathan. That album was recorded in 1962 and will be evaluated below. This second Apollo album, recorded in June 1967, is my favourite because of its overall intensity and what may be the best funk (live or studio) performance of all time. The fact this album is a 2-LP set allows for the inclusion of lengthy performances, and the lengthy performances of It's A Man's Man's Man's World and Prisoner of Love are slow burners that build beautifully to a musical climax. But my favourite moment on the album is the medley of Let Yourself Go, There Was A Time and I Feel All Right, which is not only a tribute to JB's vocal skills but the astounding ability of his band to perform what is to my mind the definitive funk and rhythm performance by any band in music history.

• James Brown- Live at the Apollo: This is the aforementioned first live album, covering JB's early songs, and in pretty much every case, the live songs are superior to the comparatively stiff studio versions. Intensity galore here, particularly on Please, Please, Please in which JB used to pretend to collapse, would be helped to his feet and then seemingly struggle, or burst back to the microphone, where he would then have a new burst of energy.

• The Who-Live At Leeds: This is the band at their live vocal and instrumental peak, particularly Keith Moon's otherworldly performance on drums. Yet, the original album lacked coherence, as it was greatly abridged and contained two lengthy (and superb) jams. Extended versions of this album contain one of the best live songs the Who ever did, the single-only B-side John Entwistle's Heaven and Hell, which kicked off Who shows in 1970; and more of the previous year's rock opera Tommy, which the Rolling Stone Record Guide correctly said worked better live than in the studio.

James Brown- Sex Machine: This one requires some explanation. This is a 2-LP set purporting to be a 2-LP live album, which is not quite the case. Record 1 contains a rerecorded and longer version of the hit Sex Machine, the wild Brother Rapp, and one of JB and band's best performances, a lengthy version of Give It Up Or Turn It Loose in which the playing is so heavy it is brought to a near breaking point. This album contains applause and extra echo, but these were additions to what were actually studio performances. Yes, it's fake, but the performances do sound like they could have been done in concert. On the other hand, Record 2 is an actual live concert recorded in 1969, and the performances are apocalyptic. The one lull here is an instrumental performance of Blood Sweat and Tears' Spinning Wheel. This performance was later expanded to a full CD called Live At Home With His Bad Self.

Beach Boys- Live At Carnegie Hall: My favourite live album from my favourite pop band used to be Live in London (aka Beach Boys '69),because of the nice, punchy performances, and the near punk energy of their version of Aren't You Glad, from the Wild Honey album. But my new choice is not an album in itself, but is included on the new Sail On Sailor box set, covering 1972 in the band's history. As mentioned previously, the Beach Boys are a rock rather than pop band here, thanks to the playing of then-members Blondie Chaplin and Ricky Fataar. And the version of the Rolling Stones' Jumping Jack Flash here is a revelation, a punky lead vocal and exhilarating wails of "whoo whoo" that really does rival the Stones original. This concert should really be released as a standalone set. As well, this set far surpasses the 2-LP The Beach Boys in Concert, released in 1973, which, in comparison, lacks excitement and has a distant sound.

As one can tell by the low amount of favourite live albums here, I'm not a huge fan of them in general, so if I like them, they have to be really extraordinary. It also helps if they're actual live albums, and not heavily overdubbed after the fact in the studio, as many have been.

Next time: Retro Roundup's 10 favourite best-of albums.