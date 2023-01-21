Retro Roundup's five favourite best-of collections

We now look at Retro Roundup's favourite best-of collections, which could be a greatest hits or an artist's or group's best songs. I was going to include 10 albums, but I'm going with five.

The choices are not so obvious. Some best-of collections are bloated with inferior obscurities; new, inferior, songs to hook the consumer; or mindbogglingly stupid song choices or errors. The latter two apply to the Beach Boys — for some reason, Capitol Records included the guys' inferior cover version of Richard Berry's Louie, Louie; the overly goofy live Long Tall Texan; and their version of Frosty the Snowman on their three 1960s best-of collections, respectively. I can only imagine Brian Wilson's reaction. And even the 1974 compilation 2-LP set Endless Summer, which went to #1 and changed the focus of the guys' live shows from mostly current material to mostly oldies, was flawed as it contained the non-hit versions of Help Me Rhonda and Be True To Your School. If not for that error, this album would have been on the list below.

And here is that list:

Elvis Presley- Elvis' Golden Records: This is likely the first rock 'n roll greatest hits collection, and it's pure perfection, even though it only covers the first couple of years of Presley's time on RCA Records, and not his previous classics on Sun Records. Of course, those first couple of years on RCA represented a musical revolution that reached a wide audience (as opposed to the more limited audience that bought the also revolutionary Sun singles). It also helps that this album is made up mostly of singles that were not on LPs, with the exception of Love Me, which was on Elvis's second album. Unfortunately, my first exposure to the album was in its horrible sounding reprocessed stereo version, but I still recognized the greatness within.

The Eagles-Their Greatest Hits 1971-75: There's a reason this was the best selling album in the United States in the 20th century. Yes, all of the songs were previously released on albums, unlike the Elvis collection, but this was so perfectly programmed that you're never tempted to skip tracks.

The Kinks-Golden Hour: This does not at all qualify as a greatest hits collection, but for me it's a best of. This unique Canadian 2-LP album, with some weird cover artwork, covers the band's (to many fans) golden period, from the Face to Face album in 1966 to the Percy soundtrack in 1971. The programming is all over the place, and the packaging is sloppy as it designates true stereo songs as fake, but this was my introduction to the time when the Kinks' albums looked at British life from a nostalgic perspective, and this album proved that the songs worked individually even though they were from thematic LPs.

The Beach Boys-Sunshine Dream: This was the third of Capitol's 2-LP sets of the band's '60s material. The first was Endless Summer, which was flawed for the reason mentioned above; and the second was Spirit of America, which brought my favourite Beach Boys song, Break Away, onto an LP for the first time but contained muddy fake stereo mixes of many songs. Both of those, except for Break Away, focused on the hit-filled 1962 to 1965 period. But Sunshine Dream introduced me to the period hardcore fans love, from 1966's Pet Sounds to 1969's 20/20, and it was a revelation. Just like the Kinks album above, the programming doesn't exactly flow but it demonstrates the songs stand the test of time individually. This album also has the distinction of presenting each song in actual mono and true stereo. Someone finally got the memo. The album is not flawless, as there are some questionable inclusions from before 1966, but its impact on me was rather momentous for my record buying habits and my perception of the Beach Boys.

Johnny Mathis- Johnny's Greatest Hits- This album is like the first Elvis hits collection. It's all singles and a new song, and it's programmed so well that it held the record for the longest time on the charts, until Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon beat it decades later. There's no arguing with that success. Too bad it was also released in fake stereo (as well as mono), especially as Chances Are could have been released in its gorgeous two-track stereo mix. But that would have made the rest of the album look inferior.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite box sets.