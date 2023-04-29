Retro Roundup's favourite Who songs

As I've written before, after a year (1981) in which I listened almost exclusively to the Beatles, I needed somewhere else to turn. It was also time to actually start buying some LPs, cassettes and 8-track tapes rather than listening over and over again to the same cassettes I used to record the multi-part radio special in which every Beatle song was played.

My next focus was on The Who, which received perhaps the most enthusiastic review in the 1979 edition of the Rolling Stone Record Guide, and I spent months buying their LPs, especially when they were on sale. I remember buying a couple of Who LPs for $5.99 each at the late, lamented Discus store, and having no choice but to splurge an extravagant $9.99 for the highly acclaimed Who's Next at the late and very lamented Sam the Record Man. By a twist of fate, we already had the Quadrophenia 2-LP set in our house, and it took me a while to realize that, in my mind, it's the best Who album of all.

But this column is about Who songs, and here are Retro Roundup's favourites, in no particular order, except for the first entry, my #1 choice.

Won't Get Fooled Again - From 1971's Who's Next: This 8:31 finale to the band's most highly acclaimed album is the best classic rock song of all time. Every member of the band is at a peak —, Pete Townshend's stinging guitar, Roger Daltrey's spectacular vocals, John Entwistle's extraordinary bass playing and Keith Moon's explosive and unconventional drumming. Not a second is wasted here, and in my mind, the best musical moment of all time is Moon's drumming following a spacey keyboard sequence, building in intensity leading up to Roger Daltrey's scream. The epitome of musical tension.

Faith in Something Bigger- From 1974's Odds and Sods: This was an outtake from 1968, the period when the Who was recording all kinds of songs, not for an album but for singles, an anti-smoking commercial that was rejected by the American Cancer Society as too scary, a song that was a precursor to the rock opera Tommy, and the song I cite here. It's one of the most touching songs I've ever heard and is constructed and performed beautifully.

The entire Quadrophenia album- Yes, I'm cheating here. I view the album as a whole, as the songs are musically and thematically linked. Check out last week's column for more detail on my love for this album.

Amazing Journey/Sparks- My favourite two songs from Tommy, which segue into each other. The band is at their 1960s musical peak, and when I'm listening to this while doing walking exercises, I tend to move much faster. Sparks, the instrumental, has wonderful musical tension and was first heard as a musical sequence (with echo and musical effects) on the Who's second (after A Quick One) mini-opera, Rael.

Joker James- Perhaps the most obscure track on this list. The Pete Townshend demo dates back to 1968, and was actually recorded by the band for the 1979 Quadrophenia movie soundtrack, as one of four songs left off the original album. The song itself would have been out of place on the Quadrophenia album — it sounds more like one of Entwistle's humourous 1960s songs. It's about Jimmy (the main character of the 1973 rock opera) dating various girls, but he's not able to resist playing nasty pranks on them. He then genuinely falls in love, and the tables are turned on him. I like the song thematically, but what gets it on this list is Keith Moon's replacement Kenney Jones's best, in my opinion, drumming for the band. It's really explosive.

Pure and Easy- From Odds and Sods. Why this gorgeous song was left off of Who's Next (except for an excerpt within The Song is Over), I'll never know. There's an okay, but much inferior, version on the 2-CD Who's Next special deluxe edition. Stick with the Odds and Sods take.

Another Tricky Day- When Keith Moon died in 1978, Pete Townshend tried to employ a positive spin, saying the tragedy freed the Who to become a new band. The first result album-wise was the LP Face Dances, one of my least favourite Who album for what I perceive as blandness, some annoying musical and vocal devices, and it being more suited to being a Pete Townshend solo album. But this song, which concludes the album, signals what a Who Marek 2 could have been like. It's sharp, instantly appealing. And I don't know why, but the word "stylish" comes to mind, like an especially trendy article of clothing. It would have been nice if the entire album possessed the quality of this song.

I Can See For Miles- From 1967's The Who Sell Out. This is the Won't Get Fooled Again of the 1960s, without the length of that song. Again, not a second wasted, and filled with musical tension, particularly Moon's drumming.

Who Are You- From 1978's Who Are You album. I always considered this song the last outstanding effort from the original band, and their best lengthy song since Won't Get Fooled Again. But as a YouTube reaction video from college guys Alex and Andy (who are very knowledgeable about musical structure) points out, the transitions in the song are utterly amazing.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite retro TV shows.