Retro Roundup now enters the middle ground between TV and music with our favourite TV theme songs from over the years, in terms of their musical qualities.

I've been watching TV since at least the mid-1960s — my earliest memory was when I was two or three years old or so and, for some reason, I cringed at the prospect of Jackie Gleason proclaiming "and away we go!" on his show that was broadcast from Florida. Maybe because it was his trademark at the end of his opening monologue and it sounded grating to my very young ears at the time. These days, of course, I would welcome it.

Of course, in the 55 years of watching TV, I was exposed to a lot of great theme songs, some for then-new shows and for some older shows that were later syndicated. And there will be one cheat on this list:

The Mod Squad- Of all the themes on this list, this instrumental written by Earle Hagen has the most excitement and tension, and is accompanied visually by the three young, hip officers (two males and a female) running away from something — what that is I have no idea. Also, when the two males help the female, it looked to my young eyes like they were kidnapping her. Disappointingly, at least from my limited viewing of the actual series, the intensity of the theme music was not at all matched by the show itself.

Sesame Street- I only watched this show when I was a few years beyond the age of the targeted viewing audience, and I liked the humour of Bert and Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch and the Cookie Monster. What I like about this theme is not so much the song as a whole, but the thickly produced opening chords.

The Flintstones- No, not the Rise and Shine opening theme of the first two seasons that was not seen in colour until the 1990s on Cartoon Network, and was discarded because it sounded too much like the opening theme of the Bugs Bunny Show, also broadcast (in black and white) on ABC in 1960. No, I like what all of us have seen in syndication over the decades, the pounding instrumentation that precedes Fred Flintstone leaping off his dinosaur construction equipment, and the fun, engaging theme song with the trademark music that made Hanna-Barbera cartoons of the 1960s so much fun. The lyrics are just plain fun.

Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies- Here is the cheat. Of course, these Warner Brothers cartoons of the 1930s to early 1960s were meant to be shown as short subjects before a feature film, but they have been on TV since at least the 1960s. Both exciting, driving themes benefit from the power of the orchestra Warner Brothers used. They have a huge sound. I even sort of like the more basically produced, quirky theme music of the inferior mid-to-late 1960s Warner Brothers cartoons, and the bizarre sound effects outro used on a couple of experimental cartoons produced before the WB studio closed and the cartoon work was outsourced.

Ironside- I actually never watched this crime show until a couple of years ago when I bought the first season on DVD. In fact, my first exposure to the piercing, dramatic theme music was when I heard it in the Quentin Tarantino movie Kill Bill Vol. 1, and was captivated by it. I was kind of disappointed when I heard the version that was used for TV, the first season's version was spiky and weird, and the version for later seasons was better but still weak. The version I love, and which was used for Kill Bill, was the Quincy Jones stereo album version. Also, the accompanying visual on TV was the dramatic build-up to Ironisde being shot and permanently disabled. But the circumstances of the shooting, as depicted in the pilot episode, was handled a great deal less dramatically.

S.W.A.T.- As with Ironside, I only watched this mid-1970s cop show years after the fact, on DVD. But the theme song, which was a big hit on the Billboard charts, is great music for driving. It makes you feel like you're in a cop show, chasing criminals.

Honourable mentions: Gilligan's Island, Dallas, Star Trek, All in the Family, and Maude, the latter sung by the great soul singer Donny Hathaway.

Next time: Reviews of Beatles albums.