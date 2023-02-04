Retro Roundup's favourite previously unreleased songs

In the 1960s and 1970s, there were numerous instances in which an artist or group were allowed to spend a great deal of time recording material, with not all of it ending up being officially released at the time. Some were discarded because they were substandard, or didn't fit musically or thematically on the album in question. But some songs that ended up on the "cutting room floor" are so good that the decision not to release them at the time they were recorded is mindboggling. Here are some of those:
Beach Boys-Can't Wait Too Long/Been Way Too Long, much of the Smile album, Walk On By, Wouldn't It Be Nice (to Live Again), We're Together Again, California Feeling, Won't You Tell Me, the full length version of Meant For You from the Friends album, Fourth of July, Where Is She, My Love Lives On, Old Man River, others: As you can tell from this list, the Beach Boys recorded prolifically and produced an embarrassment of riches. Some of these songs were unfinished, and some were not included on the albums they were recorded for because of group politics. But one thing these songs (mostly written by Brian and Dennis Wilson) have in common is their extraordinary beauty. And, as I've written before, in the case of Been Way Too Long and Old Man River, I suspect Brian Wilson was, in 1967-68 pondering finishing a revised Smile album — the first of these tracks has a musical section that was part of Smile's Wind Chimes, and the second fits right in with Smile's Americana theme. Another song derived from a Smile song, Cool Cool Water, was started around this time and finished for the Sunflower album; and Brian Wilson recorded a solo piano version of the Smile song Surf's Up during sessions for the Wild Honey album, even though that song dredged up bad memories. Intriguing.
The Beatles— Leave My Kitten Alone, Not Guilty: The first of these songs, written and first performed by the rhythm and blues artist Little Willie John, was recorded during the Beatles For Sale sessions, and would have been a better choice for the album than another cover song, Mr. Moonlight, which drags. Not Guilty, a George Harrison song recoded for the White Album, is an enjoyable rocker that took numerous takes to complete.
Tammi Terrell-All I Do and Barbara McNair- Baby A-Go-Go: Both songs were included on the UK A Cellarful of Motown compilation from 2000 and makes me wonder what the heck Motown chief Berry Gordy was thinking by keeping these songs under wraps. Each could have been hit singles or great album tracks, at the very least. All I Do, co-written by Stevie Wonder, was recorded and released by Wonder himself in 1980, but the Terrell version, backed by Motown's great 1960s rhythm section, is far better.
The Byrds- Triad: One of David Crosby's best songs, this is about a menage a trois relationship. Various reasons have been given for the song's non-inclusion on 1967's The Notorious Byrd Brothers (the song not working, the subject matter, the strained relationship between Crosby and the other Byrds,etc.), and it ended up being recorded by the Jefferson Airplane. The Byrds version was first released on the 1987 odds and sods album Never Before.
The Who-Faith in Something Bigger. Pure and Easy: My reference to odds and sods in the previous entry derives from the album these two songs are on, Odds and Sods, from 1974. The album is a collection of songs left off the band's albums up to that point, or were to be part of an Extended Play album that never emerged. The first of the above-mentioned songs has one of the most gorgeous melodies I've ever heard from the Who, and is perfectly constructed; and the same compliment goes for the second song, which was recorded for what was to be the conceptual album Lifehouse, and was inexplicably left off what did come out, the album Who's Next. Part of this song was heard on that album, on the coda of The Song Is Over.
The Monkees-Nine Times Blue: This deceptively simple country-ish Mike Nesmith song has been mentioned several times in this column. How it did not end up on one of the Monkees' 1968 or 1969 albums, I'll never know, as to me it is one of the best songs in popular music history. It just makes you feel good when you listen to it. It's non-release until the Missing Links album in the 1980s is even more inexplicable, as the Monkees (Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones — Peter Tork had left by 1969) had performed it on The Johnny Cash Show. One would think that a TV performance of a song would result in its release, no?
Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite Beatles songs.
