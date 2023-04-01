Retro Roundup's favourite music books

This week, Retro Roundup moves from musical favourites to our favourite books about music, from collections of reviews to artist and group spotlights. I have read some of these books multiple times.
The Rolling Stone Record Guide (1979 edition)- Longtime readers will know I have mentioned this book edited by Dave Marsh and John Swenson numerous times. This was a musical bible for myself and many others, and is responsible for my album buying habits to this day. Without it, I would never have delved deeply into the Who, Kiss, Otis Redding, Led Zeppelin and others from 1982 on (following my Beatles-only year of 1981). Of course, more then 40 years later, many of its reviews seem misguided, especially those for AC/DC, Rush and some others. But still, the book is a fun read, with reviews that are so passionate they make you want to drop everything and rush to your nearest record store, or these days, your computer and the streaming service you subscribe to. A 1983 edition duplicates some of the original reviews, includes many new ones (especially New Wave artists) and upgrades or downgrades some of the original reviews. And some reviews are brief and obnoxious in a lame attempt to be funny. The original guide is far superior. There were also two early Rolling Stone review collection books which just reproduced writings from the early days of the magazine. Some of the writing is good, but others are also misguided and contain outdated (hippie) language or are weirdly written.
Christgau's Record Guide- This 1981 book by the longtime Village Voice critic Robert Christgau was my second musical Bible, and its wicked wit kind of made it the Rolling Stones of review books, whereas the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide was the Beatles of such books. The book was not that influential on my buying habits, as many of Christgau's A and A+ reviews are quite esoteric and don't quite match my tastes. On the other hand, his A+ review for the Stones' Exile On Main Street was ahead of its time, as many critics panned it back in 1972. Even the RSRG's review was not wholly positive. Now, the album is widely considered the Stones' best studio release. Still, I go back to the book again and again primarily because of its insight and humour. Subsequent editions covering the '80s and '90s and beyond are not quite as enjoyable as the writing became rather impenetrable to the layman, and required several looks at a dictionary or a thesaurus, and the music reviewed was even more esoteric. And in the last of these books, Christgau's previous review system (a letter grade) became rather muddled, as it included letters, stars (like the Rolling Stone guide), pieces of meat to indicate choice cuts, bombs and turkeys. The '80s book was rather political as well. I like the original book far more.
Catch A Wave by Peter Ames Carlin and God Only Knows: The Story of Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys and the California Myth by David Leaf: The two books my all-time favourite guy in music, Brian Wilson, deserves, giving him his due as a musical titan and written from the perspective of passionate and honest fans.
The FAQ series- Not all of them are great, but this series of books (which also covers other forms of entertainment) are what fans like myself like to read about our favourite musical groups and artists. They're not straight biographies or autobiographies. Each chapter covers an interesting topic, such as studio and live album reviews, work with other artists and other topics. I just finished reading the Rolling Stones and Elton John entries and both are excellent, as are their Jimi Hendrix, Kiss and Beatles books.
The Complete Guide to the Music Of series: These CD sized books are loads of fun. Most tackle the artists and groups in question album by album, song by song. I especially like the books on the Who and the Beach Boys, most notably the very humorous negative reviews.
Both Sides Now by Mike Callahan: Another book I go back to again and again. This grades CDs not according to the quality of the music, but the quality of the sound, and some of the comments about poor sounding CDs are hilarious and infuriating, especially when an offending song contains a skip in the music or a lot of surface noise even in the era of tape. I really wish there was a new edition, as the last one came out in 1994. The Both Sides Now website itself was the first music website I went to when I first delved into the Internet, and contains excellent discussions on stereo mixes, invaluable album discographies by label and a history of early stereo 45 RPM records in the late 1950s and early 1960s and their return from 1968 onwards. Take at look at bsnpubs.com.
Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite Rolling Stones songs.
