Retro Roundup's favourite box sets

Before we begin the latest installment of Retro Roundup's best-of series, a word about David Crosby, who passed away Jan. 18 at the age of 81.

Unlike that of other artists in my music collection, I have comparatively little of Crosby's work. Some Byrds, a Crosby, Stills and Nash (and young) best-of and I've listened to a smattering of Crosby's solo work. I qualify as, at best, a casual fan musically.

On the other hand, I became a fan of Crosby after seeing a CSN concert several years ago in Montreal, at Place des Arts. I was astounded that this rather grizzled man, damaged by years of drug abuse and various medical problems, had such a beautiful, youthful voice, virtually unchanged from the 1960s and 1970s. I also highly enjoyed the 2019 documentary on him, Remember My Name. But I still didn't delve deeply into his catalogue.

And yet, with his passing (something he warned us was coming), I feel like I've lost a friend, and thousands of us feel the same. That's because he was one of the few celebrities (other examples are Star Trek's William Shatner, Dave Davies of the Kinks, actor James Woods, etc.) to actually engage with people on Twitter, rather than having a hired hand just promote product.

And yes, he engaged with me as well, from liking, out of nowhere, my use of British vernacular in answer to a tweet, to my prompting him to type an especially raunchy response, to my support of his seeking higher payments from streaming services for artists, and my defence at times of some controversial statements he made, to something as mundane as to whether he liked the food/salad bar at Whole Foods. And, in general, he offered humourous ratings of how people rolled their joints. He seemed to be having a regular Twitter day on Jan. 18, so his passing came as a real jolt.

Yes, he could be outspoken and occasionally get in trouble, but that represented his entire public history. The best thing about him is that he was real.

I really miss him.

And now to our favourite box sets, mainly from the golden era of the early 1990s:

The Monkees- Listen to the Band: This 1991 set really got me into the group, not only because it contained hits and album tracks (many uniquely remixed for this set), but fantastic songs that were not included on their albums, especially one of my favourites, Michael Nesmith's Nine Times Blue. The set also has a wonderful book of liner notes by Andrew Sandoval with comments from all four Monkees. The only flaws — each disc is quite short and a cover sticker mistakenly said the set was much longer than it is. A second Monkees box set, Music Box, is good but not nearly as revelatory. Listen to the Band should have been reissued instead with more tracks and revised liner notes.

The Complete Buddy Holly-This box set came out first in England, and then the United States, in the late 1970s. It's pretty much all one needs to appreciate the genius of the man who recorded, thankfully extensively, for just a few years before his tragic plane crash in 1959, from his early primitive recordings to his last, wonderful demos, in pure and posthumously overdubbed (twice by different bands) form. Unfortunately, this was only made available on LP and cassette (I have the latter). All of this material, and a great deal more, is available on CD on Not Fade Away: The Complete Studio Recordings and More, but I find that set is overkill. Too many alternate versions.

The Beatles- The Capitol Albums Vol. 1: I just love this act of chutzpah for the fact that this is something most people thought would never happen, an official release of the American versions of Beatles albums, which the band hated and mocked during concerts and press conferences. And the set was released as they came out in the day, futzed with by Capitol's Dave Dexter Jr. in terms of extra echo, and in mono and stereo, with the latter including songs in Capitol's brand of fake stereo, Duophonic. Another box set of U.S. albums (along with individual CDs) came out years later, but in 2009-mastered mono and stereo. What was the use of that? I just got that series' Yesterday and Today CD, as it reproduced the infamous Butcher cover that is a heavy duty collectors item in terms of the original LP, especially the stereo album.

The Beach Boys- The Smile Sessions: I should probably be choosing the 1993 Good Vibrations or 2013 Made in California sets, as both are overviews of the band's entire career (to their respective points of time), and both had pretty revelatory unreleased songs. For newsworthiness, the earlier set had the advantage of premiering material from the unreleased Smile album for the first time, at least officially. And it's the box set featuring that material that I chose. As I have written before, the planned album contained some of the most creative music ever made, and the construction of those songs, as featured on the set's other discs, are just as interesting, and beautiful. Music way ahead of its time — still.

The Patsy Cline Collection- This four-CD set is, for the most part, almost everything the country legend recorded before her tragic death in a 1963 plane crash. But it's perfect one-stop shopping to hear that gorgeous, soulful voice. My only complaint was that some of her 1960s material had a lot of hiss on this set.

Hitsville USA- A near definitive collection of 1960s Motown hits the way they should be heard, in mono for maximum impact. One negative point — no Someday We'll Be Together by Diana Ross and the Supremes, a #1 hit. One other positive point: I was able to get the autographs of the then-surviving Funk Brothers (the Motown rhythm section in Detroit) on my box set.

Next time: Our favourite originally unreleased songs.