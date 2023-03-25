Retro Roundup's favourite Beatles solo songs

Retro Roundup will now list our favourite songs of the ex-Beatles' solo careers, and thanks to reader Lorne Freeman for the suggestion.

And as always, there will be obscurities. This is not a greatest hits collection.

• Paul McCartney-Maybe I'm Amazed: If I was doing these lists in order of preference, which I'm not, this would be my overall #1 choice. One of the reasons I so enjoyed Peter Jackson's Get Back documentary was that it displayed McCartney displaying true emotions, as opposed to the public relations mask he has frequently donned (with thumbs up and funny-face poses, particularly with Wings in the 1970s) with media people. In Get Back, you see McCartney genuinely reacting to the inertia and tension within the Beatles during their January 1969 rehearsals. And Maybe I'm Amazed is the musical counterpart to that, McCartney's genuine reaction to the breakup of the Beatles and how wife Linda pulled him out of his destructive funk. And I also love McCartney's Oh Darling and Golden Slumbers-style raw vocalizing. From the 1970 McCartney album.

John Lennon- Isolation: I have overlooked this song for years, particularly as the album it's from, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, contains in-your-face proclamations about his state of mind at the time, as with McCartney above, regarding the breakup of the Beatles. The tone of the music was also influenced by the primal scream therapy John was experiencing, most evident by the screaming on the opening song, Mother. On Isolation, John makes his point about his life in a more subdued and soulful, and in my opinion more effective way. And by the way, the music is sublime and definitely Beatles-worthy. John's son Sean performed a wonderful version on the occasion of Lennon's 80th birthday.

George Harrison- What Is Life, I'd Have You Anytime: These are both from 1970's All Things Must Pass, thus they are listed together. Don't get me wrong, I love the big hit My Sweet Lord, but a)I've heard it too many times and b) it's a little tainted in that George "subsconsciously plagiarized" (the judge's words) the Chiffons' He's So Fine. On the other hand, What Is Life is wonderfully joyous and absolutely timeless. I never heard anything else from George that was so "happy," with one exception listed below. I'd Have You Anytime, written with Bob Dylan, is a nice, subdued opening to the album, but what gets me is that the sound of the music, at least to me, conveys the sadness of the Beatles' breakup.

Ringo Starr- It Don't Come Easy: Written with George Harrison. This ain't deep, but it is perfect pop with a wonderfully punchy drum sound, particularly when I used to have vinyl. A stand-alone single from 1971, but it was started in, again, that musically magical year of 1970.

And beyond that year, we have...

Paul McCartney- Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five, Jet, Listen To What the Man Said, With A Little Luck, Dear Friend, Wanderlust, So Bad, Long Haired Lady. 1. A rhythmic masterpiece. 2. "Climb on the back and we'll go for a ride in the sky" is one of the greatest musical moments ever. 3. One of my favourite songs of the summer of 1975, when I was in summer camp. 4. That synth part is like a refreshing cool breeze. 5. Kind of like the mirror image of John's Isolation, a subdued and effective reaction to the then-brewing (1971) Lennon-McCartney feud. 6. Absolutely effervescent. 7. A deceptively simple earworm from one of McCartney's lesser albums. 8. This elaborate song from Ram just sneaks up on you, and doesn't let go.

John Lennon-Mind Games, #9 Dream, Woman, Oh Yoko: 1. A nicely anthemic song that sounds like it was produced Wall-Of-Sound style by Phil Spector, but it was Lennon himself. 2. I always loved this dreamy song, and it took on extra emotional resonance after Lennon's death, musically and lyrically. 3. This Double Fantasy song is not only Beatlesque in a mature way but would have fit nicely on a reimagining of Rubber Soul. 4. Basically a pleasant pop-folk song, but I love the surround effect of the harmonica part, which is panned around from speaker to speaker and sounds like it's outside one's head when wearing some types of headphones.

George Harrison- Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth), Blow Away. 1. Nicely humble call for brotherhood, and this was also part of George and John's penchant for song titles with extra words in brackets. Why this was a thing for them, I don't know. 2. A glow of happiness after the drug and alcohol-induced miseries of the Dark Horse (and literally hoarse) and Extra Texture albums, and the pleasant goofiness of the Thirty Three & 1/3 album. This is literally sunshine music late 1970s style.

Ringo Starr-The Ringo album, No No Song: 1. Musically fun and enhanced by the participation of all three other Beatles, including the 1973 version of the Threetles (John, George and Ringo) on I'm the Greatest. Kudos to Richard Perry for the production. 2. Another musically fun song, this time about consuming various substances. Doing so in reality would catch up with Ringo, necessitating a need to get clean.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite music books.