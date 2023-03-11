Retro Roundup's favourite and one least favourite James Brown song

As with many of the artists and groups I love and listen to, to this day, I started collecting James Brown's music because of the reviews of some of his albums in the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide.

I started off with the 1977 2-LP Solid Gold collection (now long out of print), but while the songs spanning 1956 to 1975 were obviously great, there were too many songs on the two LPs and the sound quality suffered — especially on the big hit I Got You (I Feel Good). I moved on to the 1974 Hell album, which has a wide variety of styles and is a sentimental favourite, and then proceeded to buy every James Brown album I could find, from the 1950s (via reissues) to the 1980s. I eventually amassed 100 discs, and thanks to streaming services, I can listen to albums I could not find on vinyl, such as JB's two 1960s Christmas albums.

Of all that music I have heard, here are my favourites and one song I cannot stand. Obscurities to come:

• Let Yourself Go/There Was A Time/I Feel All Right: An astoundingly great and seamless medley from my favourite JB live album, Live At the Apollo Vol. 2. The very definition of rhythm. I can listen to this 15-minute live masterpiece over and over again.

• Give It Up or Turnit a Loose: The single version from 1969 is great, but the faux live version (a studio re-recording with echo and fake applause added) from the 1970 two-LP Sex Machine album, takes the song to another level, with instrumental passages that have the excitement of the best classic rock.

• Hot Pants Parts 1 and 2: The tightest and funkiest playing I've ever heard. Beware: The version of this song on the 1971 Hot Pants album is a re-recording. A good one, but not nearly as great as the single. Why JB didn't just include the full-length single version on the album I'll never know.

• Papa Don't Take No Mess: If this slow funk burner was on the 1973 The Payback album, which had other slow burners, that album would have been even better than it is. Instead, it's on the stylistically diverse Hell album and takes up an entire side. Not only is it wonderfully atmospheric, but it has one of the greatest key changes I've ever heard, which just sneaks up on the listener.

• Body Heat: The song is good, but the funk guitar by Jimmy Nolen is astounding.

• Don't Tell It (full length version): This 1972 song was unforgivably released in a four-minute version on the 1976 Body Heat album, and when I first heard it, I knew it was fading out before a sequence that was very exciting, and that it resembled the 1971 hit Soul Power. Thankfully, the full version was released on the Make It Funky (The Big Payback) 2-CD set, and the musical sequence that followed the fade out is indeed wild and exciting. I never heard JB so animated and the playing follows suit. For some reason, this song is only in mono.

• Cold Sweat Parts 1 and 2: The best release of this complete version of the big hit was the ultra-clear stereo mix released on The CD of JB Vol. 2 collection. The song is one of the first examples of funk, and the drum solo by Clyde Stubblefield is one for the ages.

• Super Bad Parts 1, 2 and 3: The song as a whole is excellent, and the Coltrane-like horns are crazy, but the musical intensity leading up to JB's greatest-ever scream at the end of the song is one of the greatest musical moments I've ever heard. The short single version is not adequate here. Strangely, the full-length purely studio version has never, to my knowledge, been officially released in stereo. A faux live stereo version was released on the album of the same name, but somehow an ultra-clear stereo studio mix was released on the superb Soul On Top YouTube channel. That channel has a treasure trove of James Brown and JB-related rarities.

• People Wake Up and Live: Ballads were not JB's strong suit in the 1970s, especially as his voice was starting to fray, and the singing and lyrics here are just okay. but there's something about the musical arrangement here that moves me. From the critically maligned 1977 Mutha's Nature album.

• Hot (I Need To Be Loved, Loved, Loved)- Yes, this 1975 minor hit from the Hot album is a direct rip-off of David Bowie's Fame. But a) I just love the chutzpah on display here, b) it's a fun song, c) Bowie was never going to sue, in fact he was flattered and d) JB probably felt he was reclaiming his funk sound from an imitator.

And now my least favourite:

• Living In America: This was a big hit in 1986 and performed in the movie Rocky IV, but when compared to JB's pioneering funk classics, it falls very short. Not much better than Eddie Murphy's "Hot Tub!" parody on Saturday Night Live. Yes, I'm being harsh. I can't listen to this any more!

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite soul songs of the 1960s.