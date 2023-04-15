The following is Retro Roundup's favourite encounters — in person, on the phone and in writing — with musicians, and favourite concerts since the early 1980s. They are presented in no particular order.

• Roger Whittaker: This was the first concert I attended, I believe at the Université de Montréal in either the late 1970s or very early 1980s. I always liked Whittaker's deep, warm voice, particularly on the song I Don't Believe In "If" Anymore. But what I remember most about the concert was Whittaker's virtuoso whistling. Utterly amazing.

• The Beach Boys/Brian Wilson: There's a lot here involving my favourite pop group and musician, respectively, so let's go in chronological order. My first encounter with the group was at the old Montreal Forum in the late 1980s. I don't know if it was the sound at that venue or the performance, but the show just seemed perfunctory. Still, it was the only time I saw founding member Carl Wilson perform.

Flash forward to the summer of 2001, and I saw the current version of the Beach Boys, comprised of co-founder Mike Love; and Bruce Johnston, who joined in 1965, at Molson Stadium. The show was what I call fun, though not revelatory. That same year, I met Brian Wilson in New York City outside Rockefeller Center, but suffice it to say he was in no mood to talk. He did manage a handshake.

Four years later was the charm — I interviewed Brian on the phone, but he was into his short, to the point answers at that point in his life. No problem, I knew enough about the Beach Boys to fill in the spaces. Most notably, though, when he said hello, he sounded like the Brian of the 1960s. Not long afterwards, I saw Brian and his band at Place des Arts performing the just released solo version of the legendary, previously shelved Smile album, and was able to go backstage where the picture accompanying this article was taken. A great concert, though the sound was not the best.

I next saw Brian on his Reimagines Gershwin tour, also at Place des Arts, and the show presented quite a contrast. He seemed listless during the "greatest hits" section, but during the Gershwin section of the show, he was absolutely focused on his singing.

The best concert was seeing all the surviving Beach Boys at the Bell Centre for their 50th anniversary tour, and the musicianship was stellar. Subsequent Beach Boys (Mike and Bruce) concerts in Florida and at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal were terrific, and Brian's musicians reached new heights of virtuosity, in my opinion, at his 2018 Beach Boys Christmas Album tour in Florida. Brian didn't sing much, sadly, but Al Jardine performed a wonderful version of Brian's Winter Symphony, from the unreleased 1977 Beach Boys Christmas album.

Other Beach Boys encounters involved Bruce Johnston — a question answered on Steve Hoffman's music forum, and a question responded to verbally at the 2016 Florida Beach Boys concert. I asked Bruce if he was writing an autobiography, and his answer was an emphatic No.

• Chuck Leavell: I mainly interviewed the founder of Sea Level, former member of the Allman Brothers Band and part of the Rolling Stones' group of musicians about his environmental efforts. What I remember most is that, to me, his soft-spoken Southern accent resembled that of Bill Clinton.

• Herb Reed: My interview with the original member of the Platters many years ago included his wrath at the fact other groups, with no original members, were posing as The Platters; and for some reason, that the German label Bear Family released all of the group's Mercury record label recordings.

• Paul McCartney: I saw Paul in concert in 2010 and 2018 at the Bell Centre. The first concert was terrific, with Paul's voice only cracking on a high note on the big hit My Love, although I wasn't wild about a heavy metal version of Paperback Writer. The second concert was terrific on the part of Paul's musicians, but the former Beatle's voice was very sub-par.

• The Who/Roger Daltrey: Interestingly, I only saw the Who, on two occasions, when they performed one of my favourite albums of all time, Quadrophenia, in its entirety. The second time, though without bassist John Entwistle, was fantastic, particularly the video accompaniment. And the classic Won't Get Fooled Again was performed the way it's supposed to be, not acoustically as in 1997. I also saw Roger Daltrey performing the rock opera Tommy at Place des Arts, and I was especially impressed with the drummer Scott Devours, whose playing was the closest to that of original drummer Keith Moon of all the post-Moon drummers the Who had. Devours has even played for The Who, when their current drummer Zak Starkey (son of Ringo) was not available.

Next time: Retro Roundup's two favourite albums of all time.