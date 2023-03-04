Retro Roundup's favourite and least favourite Abba songs

Retro Roundup's original plan for this installment was to just concentrate on our favourite ABBA songs, but there are a few inferior songs that have burrowed themselves in my brain, to my constant irritation. So we'll tackle the good and the bad, and they include obscurities. We'll go from album to album, including bonus tracks:

Ring Ring: This 1973 debut, originally credited to the names of the group's members rather than ABBA itself, was not released in North America until decades after the fact. Favourites: The title track, co-written by Neil Sedaka and Phil Cody for its English version, is a rip-roaring Phil Spector Wall of Sound influenced-song. I also like the non-album B-side Merry Go Round, which is light and poppy, and very memorable. Least favourites: Most of the rest of the album, including He Is Your Brother, which has rather awkward and annoying lyrics preaching brotherhood. I'm also not wild about She's My Kind of Girl, which was recorded a few years before ABBA began and only features Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. This was recorded for a soft-core sex movie and has a rather harsh sound, and is not even in stereo.

Waterloo: Favourite: Dance (While The Music Still Goes On) has a beautifully sweet slow section, and a rousing chorus. Gonna Sing You My Love Song is similarly appealing. Honey, Honey is a bit silly and a bit racy, and because of the latter, the performances of the song on TV are scorching for 1970s television. Watch Out is kind of a contrived attempt at hard rock, but I like it because it has a mixing anomaly that produces a surround sound effect on some headphones and stereo systems. Least favourites: The poorly recorded Suzy Hang-Around, one of a few ABBA story songs with unexpected endings. In this case children who are teasing a girl are told by her mother to stop, they seem to be contrite, but then they start teasing her again. This is overly cute, and Benny's singing style is not my favourite. King Kong Song is too heavyhanded, like the simian subject of the song.

ABBA- This 1975 album has some of the best ABBA songs, especially SOS, a favourite of the Who's Pete Townshend, and for good reason — its musical tension in terms of its structure is a Who trademark. Mamma Mia is also unforgettable. Hey Hey Helen is very good, and it has the same mixing anomaly as Watch Out from Waterloo. I've Been Waiting For You has a gorgeous, cinematic sound. Least favourites: I should like the poppy I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do and Bang-A-Boomerang, but they have a harsh sound that are barely stereo. Rock Me is even more contrived rock than Watch Out. But worst of all is the bonus track/B-side Crazy World, in which Bjorn sings in way too cuddly a voice how he thinks his girlfriend is with another man, but it turns out the man is (drumroll please) her brother! Some of the most awkward lyrics in an ABBA song. The group should have laid off the story songs with unexpected endings, as a later entry here will indicate.

Arrival-One cannot dislike Dancing Queen, a timeless song that went to #1 in many places, including the United States. But the real stunner here is Knowing Me, Knowing You, a gorgeously produced, mature song about a strained relationship with more of that wonderful musical tension. The video for this song is great as well. I also like the bouncy, Beach Boys-like B-side Happy Hawaii. B-sides seemed to be the venue for ABBA to experiment with different styles. Least favourite: Why Did It Have To Be Me, a redo of Happy Hawaii with different lyrics and a rather stale rock sound.

ABBA: The Album: Favourite: The Name of the Game, which to my mind ranks with the best Beatles songs in terms of sound and sophistication. Least favourite: Thank You For The Music, which has the smarminess of a slick 1970s Las Vegas act and a cheesy Agnetha Faltskog vocal. I hope this was meant to be tongue-in-cheek. Move On, but the spoken-word intro is a bit cheesy.

Voulez-Vous: A nearly perfect album — I like pretty much all the songs soundwise and structurally, particularly The King Has Lost His Crown, with a smoky Frida Lyngstad vocal; and As Good As New, which starts off with a pop symphonic Euro sound and explodes into superb funk. Least favourites: Chiquitita is nice, but it's too slow in relation to the rest of the album. The A-side Summer Night City is not much liked by the group itself, but it would have been great if the original symphonic intro — filled with musical tension — would have been released as originally planned, on the Voulez-Vous album.

Super Trouper- A good album, but I detect a certain elitist stuffiness throughout the LP, including the album cover. Favourite: Me and I, a song with stupendous structure and astounding harmonies. Least favourites: The Piper, which is overly Euro-folky; and Lay All Your Love On Me, which has an overly heavy sound.

The Visitors- If Super Trouper comes off as elitist, The Visitors comes off as tense and oppressive, although that might have been coloured by the fact both marriages within the group had broken up. And this also applies to the album cover. By this time, the group was also starting to change how they appeared, whether for publicity shots or sitting down for TV interviews. In many cases, the former married couples were not next to each other. Favourites: Almost every song, particularly the very sad One of Us, and the anguish there is portrayed nicely in the song's music video. Least favourite: Two For the Price of One, the last and least irritating of the ABBA story songs with unexpected endings. This one is about a man who answers a personal ad and is expecting to get together with two young women, only to find out (drumroll) the second person is the young woman's mother. Is the oom-pah ending following this revelation supposed to be the equivalent of a sitcom audience laughing? Again, too cute and awkward lyrics, though there's a little more tongue-in-cheekiness here. The stand alone single Under Attack, a somewhat unsuccessful attempt, at least it seems to me, to return to the early, peppy ABBA sound, with a little of the New Wave sound thrown in, but it falls short.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite James Brown songs, with obscurities!