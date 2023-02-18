Retro Roundup's 20 favourite Beach Boys songs

The title above was originally to be "Retro Roundup's 10 favourite Beach Boys songs," but since this is my favourite groups, I extended the list to 20 because, well, there's just too many great songs. They are in no particular order of preference except for the first choice here. And also, my choices are far from the obvious ones.

Break Away-When it comes to Beach Boys singles, this is fairly obscure. I first heard this song on the second of three Capitol Records 1970s-1980s Beach Boys 2-LP compilations, Spirit of America, which mostly concentrated on the group's 1962-65 period, so this song was really out of place on that set. And I loved it from first listen. This song may derive a bit from the previous 1967 single Darlin', but it just pops. The song is so joyous that you just want to sing along, the arrangement is spectacular and the harmonies in the last part of the song are so good they were isolated and made its own track as a loop on bootlegs. I also feel the song was not highlighted enough on the Feel Flows box set of 1969-71 recordings, as the set only featured the original and a brief outtake.

Walk On By- This was one of the late Burt Bacharach's best songs, and of course, the best known version is by Dionne Warwick. But my favourite version is an unfinished outtake produced by Brian Wilson. This has one of his more plaintive vocals, and the piano part is beautifully understated. And those harmonies again...gorgeous.

Can't Wait Too Long/Been Way Too Long- Another gorgeous unfinished song, begun in 1967 and continued in 1968, with an extremely interesting musical arrangement. This song makes me think Brian Wilson, perhaps subconsciously, wanted to put together a revised version of the Smile album. One, because this song is constructed similarly to other elaborate tracks from that unfinished album. And two, because a musical portion of this song originated from the Smile sessions, as did another favourite that gestated over a few years, Cool Cool Water.

Aren't You Glad- What seems like an understated, simple and humble song from the Wild Honey album is just bursting with joy. The 1968 version from the Live In London album is punky and punchy.

Surf's Up- Surf's Up is to Smile what A Day in the Life is to the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper, a revolutionary and ultra-advanced song that changed what pop music could be. And the harmonies at the end are just as good as the ones on Break Away. I'd love those to be isolated.

'Til I Die- Heartbreakingly beautiful, and just heartbreaking in general, as it was reflective of Brian Wilson's deep depression at the time. From the Surf's Up album.

Kiss Me Baby-From the Today! album, which was originally released in mono and fake stereo Duophonic sound, at least until 2012. But the first-time stereo mix on the first pressing of the Endless Harmony CD, by Andrew Sandoval, really demonstrated how much Brian Wilson's producing and arranging skills had advanced. Sadly, the mix on the second pressing is not as gorgeous.

Where is She?- A Brian Wilson demo from 1969 sung in his highest falsetto and with extraordinary feeling. In an interview long ago, Beach Boy Al Jardine said Brian had stopped singing in falsetto around this time. That seems inaccurate.

Won't You Tell Me?: Another 1969 outtake, featured on the Feel Flows set. This sounds more like a sunshine pop track from a group like the Association — an utterly beautiful one.

God Only Knows- From Pet Sounds. This is one of my few obvious choices because it's so justifiably widely acclaimed. An emotional powerhouse that reduces (or elevates, depending in how you view things) Paul McCartney to tears.

Wouldn't It Be Nice (a cappella version)- Absolutely stunning harmonies, and the best from the group to this point (1966). From the Pet Sounds 30th Anniversary box set.

Baby Blue- From the L.A. Album. This Dennis Wilson song blends great emotion with slight musical quirk (the horns in the second part).

Good Timin'- From the L.A. Album. This beautifully poignant Brian Wilson-Carl Wilson song was started in 1974 and completed in 1978, and has the classic Beach Boys sound down cold. If the entire L.A. Album was dominated by tracks like this and Dennis Wilson's unconventionally musical and very approachable emotional material, that album would have been the best Beach Boys release since 1970's Sunflower.

In the Back Of My Mind (1975 version)- The original version, sung by Dennis Wilson on the 1965 Today! album, is excellent, but the orchestration and the double tracking on Dennis's voice (which sounds even worse in Duophonic) are overwhelming. This 1975 demo by Brian Wilson is poignant not only because of the song itself, but because Brian was in the depths of depression and drug addiction at this point, and still pulled off a soulful performance. This was also the point where his vocals were transitioning from their youthful clarity to his gruffer 1976-77 style, and this song has elements of both. Brian sounds somewhat like Burton Cummings here, particularly in a spoken intro.

Funky Pretty (background vocals version)- This is from the new Sail On Sailor set. As mentioned in that review, the standard version from the Holland album has that circa 1972 Brian Wilson quirkiness, but this stripped down version sounds like classic late-1960s Beach Boys.

You're Still A Mystery- This very musically interesting song, with great vocals from Brian Wilson, Al and Matt Jardine, and Mike Love, was supposed to be on a circa-1995 Beach Boy album that was never completed for reasons that are a bit murky. Thankfully, it was released on the Made in California box set with re-recorded Brian vocals that are superior to the original, still good, attempt.

I'm Waiting For The Day-From Pet Sounds. This song just exudes empathy, and sums up what I like about Brian Wilson's soulful vocals.

Loop de Loop- An Al Jardine production masterpiece that is a revised and completed version of a Brian Wilson demo called Sail Plane Song. Jardine re-recorded a vocal for it to replace his attempt at imitating a Brian Wilson falsetto, and that was released on the Endless Harmony album. The original can be heard on the Feel Flows set.

Feel Flows- Carl Wilson at his creative and production peak, with spacey lyrics by then-manager Jack Rieley. It was wonderful to hear this song playing over the credits of the movie Almost Famous. From the Surf's Up album.

Good Vibrations- A labour of love and a revolutionary piece of music that took weeks and recording in several studios to complete. How could I not include this? From almost every Beach Boys career retrospective.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite Abba songs.