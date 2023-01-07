Retro Roundup's 10 favourite studio albums (of the moment)

Happy New Year to all Retro Roundup readers! Hopefully this year will be one of good cheer and great super deluxe reissues of classic albums, although some of the most notable (The Who's Quadrophenia, the Rolling Stones' Goat's Head Soup, Paul McCartney and Wings' Band on the Run, etc.) have already been given that treatment. Fans of the Beach Boys will either have to wait until 2026 for a set covering the studio songs from 1973 to 1976, or they may get a deluxe edition of The Beach Boys In Concert 2-LP set and possibly studio recordings from '73. Everything remains to be seen.

But for now, we return to our series of lists, this time with our 10 favourite albums as of 9:53 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023. And by the way, for the purpose of this list, an album is a studio set and a unified statement concept or soundwise and not just a collection of songs. For instance, most of James Brown's '60s and even early 1970s albums were compilations by another name.

Smile-The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson Presents Smile: I'm presenting these two albums as one entry, as the BB original is incomplete and the Brian Wilson 2005 album is complete, although perhaps not the way intended in 1967. Either way, unfinished or finished, to me this is the most creative album ever made, with its distinct instrumental touches, Van Dyke Parks' poetic lyrics and musical key changes. Brian, in his second autobiography, says the album is "too rhapsodic," which either means according to Merriam-Webster, "extravagantly emotional" or "a musical composition of irregular form having an improvisatory character." Whatever he means, the result was music that will forever remain ahead of its time. It's also poetic justice that Mrs. O' Leary's Cow, the Fire theme which sparked fears about the project in Brian, ended up winning a Grammy for its 2005 version for best rock instrumental performance.

The Who-Quadrophenia: This was the first Who album I ever heard, and I must say it took me a while to get into it. The enthusiastic John Swenson review of the band in the first Rolling Stone Record Guide helped me along, and now I consider it to be the best rock (as opposed to pop) album ever made. The 1973 concept album (conceived by Pete Townshend) about a tortured teen with four personalities has a symphonic sweep and some of the wonderfully angriest music the band ever recorded. Another triumph of creativity. This is an album whose whole is greater than its parts.

The Who-Who's Next: This album, released two years before Quadrophenia, was supposed to be a concept album and movie and soundtrack called Lifehouse, but Townshend said the rest of the band was having trouble understanding the concept and while the original idea was scrapped, he kept adding to the concept well into the 1970s. The pared down album, unlike Quadrophenia, is a case of the parts being greater than the whole, especially my favourite rock song of all time, Won't Get Fooled Again, an eight-minute-plus rock classic in which not a second is wasted.

The Beatles- Rubber Soul (U.S. version): I first had this album on 8-track tape, and I listened to it repeatedly because of its peaceful, folky autumnal atmosphere, enhanced by the addition of It's Only Love and I've Just Seen A Face from the UK Help album, and the subtraction of the UK Rubber Soul's rockier Drive My Car, the goofy What Goes On, and the classic and lyrically psychedelic Nowhere Man and the Byrdsy If I Needed Someone. Their inclusion on the U.S. Yesterday and Today album, as well as the Day Tripper/We Can Work It Out single, makes that album a classic as well.

The Rolling Stones- Exile On Main Street: Their last stone cold classic album, in my opinion, and another example of the whole being greater than its parts, in this case the bluesy, murky atmosphere. Soul Survivor, with a classic Keith Richards riff, is in my top-five of Rolling Stones songs.

James Brown- The Payback: As mentioned above, most of the Godfather of Soul's studio albums were thrown together collections of singles, or instrumentals. This, a 2-LP set, could be considered JB's first actual album, as it is unified by its classic funk sound throughout.

The Beach Boys-Diamond Head: This album actually does not exist, except (for now) on the wonderful Grouchy Jelly YouTube channel. It's basically a mix of released and unreleased songs from the Wild Honey, Friends and 20/20 era (1967-68), but presented in a superior way to the originals, thanks to linking tracks and the brilliant mixing of released songs with previously unreleased elements, thanks to the existence of the Beach Boys digital releases Wake the World and I Can Hear Music.

The Beach Boys-Reverberation: An ever better Grouchy Jelly collection, this time giving a greater impression that the 1970 Sunflower album was a unified statement, and the addition of then-unreleased songs enhances this set. Again, familiar songs get previously unreleased elements, thanks to the existence of the Feel Flows box set. Grouchy Jelly has just released a new collection merging the Carl and the Passions and Holland albums in an interesting new way.

Paul McCartney and Wings-Band on the Run: The first LP I ever bought, and the best Beatles solo album ever in my opinion, especially for Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five, my second favourite Paul McCartney post-Beatles songs after Maybe I'm Amazed.

The Monkees-Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn and Jones Ltd.: The previous Headquarters was also great, and most notable as the group's Declaration of Independence in that they were in charge creatively and were the sole musicians (except for a session musician or two, and producer Chip Douglas on bass.) Pisces was a combination of the band playing, and session musicians contributing, and the album is more consistent songwise. The only track I don't like is the redo of the 1967 single She Hangs Out, which Davy Jones handles in all-too boisterous way.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite live albums.