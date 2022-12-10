Retro Roundup's 10 favourite songs (of the moment)

Yes, of the moment, because my list of favourites constantly changes based on my mood and my discovery of new songs to love. So here are Retro Roundup's favourite as of 11 a.m. Nov. 28, 2022, the time this is being written.

Break Away- The Beach Boys: This 1969 stand-alone single was one of Brian Wilson's last full-fledged productions in his classic style, and it just pops in the right way. Not only that, but the harmonies in the closing section are so heavenly that they were isolated on bootlegs and should have been included on the Feel Flows box set. On closer thought, this song appears to derive somewhat from the band's 1967 hit Darlin', but it improves on that song in my mind.

Come Back Girl-Pieces of Eight: This rhythm and blues-style song is as obscure as one can get. It's a standalone and somewhat uncharacteristic 1960s single on the A&M label, which was primarily known then for mellow pop via Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass, the Baja Marimba band, the French chanteuse Claudette Longet and others. This single is a rougher number with something I'm an utter sucker for, a wonderful responding horn part, similar to that of the Smokey Robinson and the Miracles hit If You Can Want and the Dells song Wear It On Our Face.

Tryin' To Get The Feeling Again- Carpenters: The song was a big hit for Barry Manilow (and sounds like an ad in his version for Viagra), and was tried out in 1975 by Carpenters with very different lyrics but ultimately remained unreleased for decades. As much as I love this version, not releasing it at the time was the right decision, as some of the lyrics are a little bit too edgy and unconventional for the soft pillow comfort of a Carpenters album. But it's an amazing version nonetheless.

The Girl's Song-The 5th Dimension: An utterly joyful song written by the great Jimmy Webb, and featuring the group's best vocals and numerous key changes to wonderful effect.

Are You Ready For Love (single version)- Elton John: Shares some of the same qualities as The Girl's Song. Joyful, uplifting and why it wasn't a big hit or even a single in 1977, when it was recorded, I'll never know. And, of course, there's the magnificent writing, arranging and producing of Thom Bell. I also like the full-length version, which features the Spinners to a greater extent, but it doesn't have the same pop and spring as the single edit.

At the Club-The Drifters: A song about the joys of going out clubbing, in their wonderful Latin-tinged style. The mono single version with extra percussion is better than the comparatively dull stereo version, which sounds more like a folk song.

Try To Leave Me if You Can-Bessie Banks: As mentioned in the last installment, in my mind, this song has the most soulful vocal ever recorded, in my opinion.

It's Only Love- Elvis Presley: It's from a group of sessions in 1971 where Elvis was not nearly as inspired as he was in 1970 at the same RCA Nashville studio. Elvis is not even at his vocalizing best. But there's something about the song itself and the way the musicians play it, as well as the string overdubs, that make me return to it time and time again. Try to hear the mono single from 1971 — the drums are higher up in the mix and make the song sound tougher.

To See the Sun- The Turtles: This was neither released as a single nor included on an album during the group's heyday. Why, I'll never know. This is a psychedelic masterpiece with numerous interesting key changes that must have been worked on for a great length of time.

Giving Up-The Ad Libs: This may be the second most soulful song ever recorded, this by the group best known for the bouncy The Boy From New York City. This song, which has a wonderful arrangement by writer and producer Van McCoy, is a much more obscure 1969 stand-alone single that has yet to be mixed into stereo. Maybe it's better that way. The somewhat murky mix gives the song great atmosphere. The original by Gladys Knight and the Pips is nice, but sounds tentative in comparison.

