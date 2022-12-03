Retro Roundup's 10 favourite singers

We now proceed with our look at Retro Roundup's 10 favourite vocalists in pop music history.

Elvis Presley- As numerous YouTube reaction videos have pointed out, and which serious fans already knew, Elvis does not deserve the limited portrayal of a rock and roller in the 1950s, a way too smoothed out and not always committed vocalist for sometimes insipid and boring movies in the 1960s and a bloated Las Vegas singer in a jumpsuit in the 1970s. He was perhaps the most proficient singer in history at interpreting a song and making it his own. Those YouTube videos show people breaking down in tears as Elvis sings definitive versions of songs like Bridge Over Troubled Water, An American Trilogy and How Great Thou Art because they see what too many shallow critics do not, the utter soul in Elvis's voice.

James Brown- During his best years, the 1960s and early 1970s, Brown's soulful, earthy voice was equally great on rhythm and blues and early funk, and ballads. I always considered his voice to be one of the instruments in his group, and his ungodly screams are something to behold, particularly on the long versions of Super Bad and Mother Popcorn. With vocalizing like that, it's no wonder his voice began to fray (particularly on ballads) in the late 1970s. And one of the reasons I despise the song Living In America is because Brown is doing imitations of himself that are worse than what tribute bands and Saturday Night Live sketches (I'm looking at you, Eddie Murphy) would do.

The Wilson Brothers- I refer to Brian, Carl and Dennis from the Beach Boys. Brian's 1960s and early 1970s voice, when his falsetto was fully intact, was a thing of beauty. And even when his voice started to fray, on a 1975 demo of the 1965 Beach Boys track In the Back of My Mind, it was still enormously effective in a Ray Charles/Burton Cummings sort of way. Carl is considered by many to be the best overall singer of the group, and his voice did remain intact and strong until he tragically died in 1998. Dennis's voice went from slightly grainy in the 1960s and early 1970s to extremely hoarse starting in the mid-1970s, and either way, it effectively conveyed raw emotion.

Bessie Banks- Who? Where's Aretha Franklin? Well, Aretha is up there, but my perception is affected by Franklin being too well known, even as 30 Greatest Hits from 1985 is one of the most perfect greatest hits collection ever released. Banks is best known for singing the original and most soulful version of Go Now, made a big hit by the pre-Nights in White Satin Moody Blues (and featuring future Paul McCartney and Wings man Denny Laine on vocals). But Banks' best song is 1974's Try To Leave Me If You Can, one of the last classics on the Stax-Volt group of labels and in my mind the most soulful female vocal ever recorded. Banks performs the feat of mixing an attempt at defiance and what is actually devastation at the end of a relationship to tearjerking effect. The closest Aretha affected me in that way was her spectacular gospel take on Bridge Over Troubled Water. A great pity Banks only released a few singles and no LP.

Otis Redding- His voice transformed his own songs as well as those by the Beatles, Rolling Stones, James Brown and even old standards into stone cold soul classics. One of my two favourite Otis songs is the outtake Trick or Treat, but that is because of the combination of Otis's voice and the Stax house band. My other favourite is Look at the Girl, a cover of a McCoys (Hang On Sloopy) song, which I favour primarily because of Otis's joyful vocal and scatting. As has been said all too many times, his death in a plane crash in 1967 was as huge a loss to music as one can imagine.

Buddy Holly- And speaking of huge losses, there was that of Holly in another plane crash, this one in 1959. Not only were his songs in 1957 and 1958 so advanced that they could have fit on Beatles albums (that band's first recording was a version of That'll Be the Day and they covered Words of Love on Beatles For Sale), but his supple, yearning voice prompts repeated, pleasurable listening.

Karen Carpenter- Another superb vocalist who passed away too young, in this case due to complications from anorexia nervosa. At her best, the listener feels like he's being sung to personally by Karen. Her voice is that intimate, and it was enhanced by her brother Richard's gorgeous arrangements.

Paul McCartney- McCartney's voice has been enormously effective on soulful ballads and all-out rockers. It's just really sad that his voice is not at all what it used to be, although its new frailness was very effective on live versions of the John Lennon tribute Here Today.

John Lennon-Yeah, yeah, he's spectacular on the raucous covers Twist and Shout and Money for the Beatles, and is in convincing agony on the solo single Cold Turkey, but just listen to Isolation, from the 1970 John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band album. It may be the best Lennon song of all, Beatle or solo.

Howard Kaylan- The lead singer of the Turtles. One word to describe his voice. Effervescent.

Next time: Retro Roundup's 10 favourite songs.