Retro Roundup's 10 favourite groups

Now we launch our series of Retro Roundup's lists, whether they be favourites, non-favourites or interesting and sometimes off-beat facts. The first will be our favourite groups.

The Beach Boys- Anyone who's read this column from Day 1 (for the first several years only in print) knows of my love for this group and particularly singer-songwriter-arranger-producer extraordinaire Brian Wilson. In fact, Retro Roundup's very first review was of Pet Sounds. When Brian Wilson was at the top of his game, and even when his contributions were more limited because of depression/drug issues, his songs ranged from the most interesting on an album to the most innovative material imaginable. The group's only downfalls were when they tried to become "contemporary" as on the overly 1980s-sounding The Beach Boys from 1985 and the no-Brian Wilson-at-all (except for a video) Summer in Paradise (1992).

The Who- As mentioned before, I was influenced to like The Who from the enthusiastic review in the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide, and I could not dispute most of it, particularly the stunning quality of 1971's Who's Next and the fantastic 1960s singles and albums. But I adore the 1973 Quadrophenia rock opera much more than the Guide did. The album's power, anger and musicianship are the band at its peak musically and in terms of ambition. I have more mixed feelings about the 1980s albums, Face Dances and It's Hard, recorded after the death of drummer Keith Moon. Those will be explored in future lists.

The Beatles- The Beatles at #3?! Sacrilege! As environmentalist activist Greta Thunberg might say, "how dare you!" Yes, the Beatles, in their more than seven years of recording for EMI, were more consistent than any other group in existence, and their musical innovations were rapid and astonishing. But the two groups named above prompted a bigger emotional (Beach Boys) and visceral (The Who) reaction on my part.

Kiss- During the 1970s, Kiss was that decade's version of the Beatles. No, they were not as consistent, but their songs were superb hard rock with a pop sensibility. And like the Beatles, all four original members were equally well known to the fans, and all four contributed songs and vocals (Ace Frehley only started to lead sing on 1977's Love Gun). As the autobiographies of the four original members indicate, there was plenty of tension behind the scenes, but what the public at least perceived was a group in the truest sense of the word. After the departures of Peter Criss and Frehley, Kiss became the domain of Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, sometimes with great results and other times with meh songs that were indistinguishable from other metal groups and thus unmemorable.

The Rolling Stones- Again, some will be flummoxed that this group is at #5 rather than #2 after the Beatles. And they would be higher up if the band only existed from 1963 to 1972's Exile On Main Street, after which inconsistency and some cringe moments reigned.

James Brown's late 1960s and 1970-1971 groups- This is not a group as the ones above are, these are musicians that provided some of the most stellar backing any musician ever received. The late 1960s group was fired after they revolted against Brown for various reason, and the 1970-71 group, the first incarnation of the JB's, played on such stone cold classics as Sex Machine, Super Bad and Soul Power.

The Turtles- Some of the most exuberant and wacky pop ever recorded. Yes, Happy Together has been played a lot, but it never lost its freshness. And one of my favourite songs of all times is the band's undeservedly obscure psychedelic and musicianship masterpiece, To See the Sun.

The Small Faces- They belong on this list for the wonderful, emotional Tin Soldier alone. This group could be rocking and enchanting at the same time thanks to Steve Marriott, Ronnie Lane and Ian McLagen, and they featured future Who drummer Kenney Jones at his best.

Elvis Presley's bands in 1961 and 1969-77: Again, whether Elvis was at his peak or faltering, his groups provided superlative and precise musicianship, particularly, in the 1970s, lead guitarist James Burton and drummer Ronnie Tutt. I added 1961 because Elvis's (unfortunately badly recorded) Pearl Harbor USS Arizona benefit concert was both Elvis and group (Scotty Moore and Hank Garland on guitar, D.J. Fontana on drums, Boots Randolph on sax, etc.) at their roaring best.

The Temptations- To my mind, the best of all the classic Motown groups, at least from 1964 to 1972. In the first few years, their songs were wonderfully raucous and beautifully touching, especially (touching) on my favourites Since I Lost My Baby and You're My Everything. When Ruffin left and Norman Whitfield advanced production-wise, the group executed Beatles-like advancement. My favourite from this period is the raucous and rhythmic Ball of Confusion.

Next time: Retro Roundup's 10 favourite singers.