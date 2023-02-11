Retro Roundup's 10 favourite Beatle songs

As longtime Retro Roundup readers will know, my favourite group is the Beach Boys.

But way back in 1981, for an entire year, I listened to nothing but the Beatles. This was, of course, just after the murder of John Lennon the previous December, and around the time the Stars on 45 disco medley of (mainly) Beatle songs by a Dutch group became a #1 hit in the U.S.

But those two events did not inspire my musical single-mindedness that year. Instead, it was a gradual process. First, a relative gave me his 8-track tape of the U.S. version of the Rubber Soul album, which remains my favourite Beatles album to this day, even if it was not put together the way the artist(s) intended.

Secondly, a friend made me cassette tapes of the compilations known as the Red (1962-1966) and Blue (1967-1970) albums. I liked them, but I was not impressed with the sound quality, as Capitol did not take great care with the tape sources. The UK pressings sounded much better.

Thirdly, I swooned when I heard Nowhere Man over the speakers at the former Bay department store in Place Vertu, in what was then the City of St. Laurent in Montreal. I was particularly taken by the guitar solo and the harmonies.

But even with all that, I didn't actually buy any Beatles albums that year — that would come later. Instead, I recorded the near entirety of a multi-day radio show in which pretty much every Beatles song was played, along with a few Beatle solo songs and the outtake How Do You Do It?

I remember, in CEGEP, when some female classmates in gym class were singing the Stars On 45 Beatles medley, I was singing to myself the entirety of each of those songs. Because I was a Beatles know-it-all.

These days, because of Beatles sensory overload, I don't include many of their songs on my own Absolutely Essential playlists. Here are my current 10 favourite songs:

• You've Got To Hide Your Love Away: This is from the Help! album. I used to think this song was a bit of a rip off of Bob Dylan's folky era, but when I hear it, I can't help singing along.

• Helter Skelter: This is from The Beatles, aka The White Album. This is a wonder, from Paul McCartney's screaming vocal to the intense playing. This also encapsulates, for me, the White Album itself, owing to the tensions that surrounded the making of the album to Charles Manson's identification abd use of this song (as well as others) in his cult group's 1969 murder spree in California. McCartney has said the song is about a slide for children, but the performance is a very edgy and, in retrospect, it does have an ominous atmosphere to it. The intro to Take 17, as featured on the Super Deluxe edition of the White Album, is wonderfully wild.

Revolution - This was the B-side to the massive hit Hey Jude. Like Helter Skelter, it's a powerhouse and very loud performance that is best heard in its mono single mix, which is extra powerful and has extra dirt and grit. John Lennon called the stereo mix "vanilla," which is not a compliment.

Hey Jude- As mentioned above, this was a massive standalone hit single, particularly in the U.S. This song is the equivalent of a warm embrace. Very empathetic, similar in tone to the Beach Boys Pet Sounds song I'm Waiting For the Day.

Paperback Writer- The most powerful performance by the Beatles to date (1966) on this standalone single, and again, it's best heard in the mono single mix.

Day Tripper- A very tight performance and a song that never gets old. This was also a standalone single, but I like it in both mono and stereo.

Let It Be- Perhaps Paul McCartney's most soulful performance, and the deep feeling is understandable, especially after one watches Get Back, Peter Jackson's superb documentary about the Beatles' somewhat tense January 1969 sessions. The standalone single and the Let It Be LP version have different musical elements.

Nowhere Man-From the UK Rubber Soul. For the reasons mentioned above.

For No One- A sad song by McCartney performed with British restraint. John Lennon loved this song, and so do I.

The Side 2 Medley- From Abbey Road. A superb job of stitching unfinished songs together and making it seem that this was the plan all along.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite Beach Boys songs.