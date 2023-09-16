Retro Roundup looks at Kiss albums 1974-82 Part 2

We now continue with Retro Roundup's survey of albums by the band Kiss during what I consider to be their golden age, from 1974 to 1982.

But first, another word about my enjoyment of headphone surround sound via Amazon Music Unlimited, in terms of Sony's 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Sadly, I have to criticize Amazon and their sound labelling policy. Many albums are listed as being in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio, but in reality (pun intended), they only have one or two tracks in that sound mode, coming from another compilation, or as it happens, an isolated song that was remixed.

As well, Billy Joel's 52nd Street has one of the least effective 360 Reality mixes I've heard thus far.

And now for the good, Billy Joel's debut album on Columbia, Piano Man, which was released in quadraphonic sound back in the 1970s (and on which he seems to aspire to being Harry Chapin with a better voice), is highly entertaining in 360. Even better is the jazz group Weather Report's MusicMagic, which I've read was the very last (of numerous) quad albums put out by Columbia Records. It's less a jazz album than a trip into an enchanted garden, with wonderful backing vocals and other instrumentation circling around my head in a wonderful way. Pink Floyd's The Division Bell (which was too late for quad) also has a wonderful 360 mix, with the biggest almost-out-of-my-head soundstage I've heard yet. I'm less enamoured of the music itself.

More to come surround-wise, and now back to Kiss.

Dressed to Kill: As I've mentioned in previous columns, it seems the reviewer of the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide did not listen to this 1975 album when he lumped it in with Kiss and Hotter Than Hell as having muddy sound and thus being unlistenable. In reality, the sound on here is crystal clear and is even bouncy, a seeming trend in 1975 that also included hits like Bad Blood by Neil Sedaka and Love Will Keep Us Together by the Captain and Tennille.

No, I'm not comparing Kiss to those other two hitmakers, but still, Dressed To Kill is the poppiest of the band's albums to date, and as it was produced by Neil Bogart, responsible for many pop hits in the 1960s, that's not surprising. Like the debut, Dressed to Kill is almost a greatest hits album, as the anthemic Rock and Roll All Night, C'mon and Love Me and She made it onto the Double Platinum best-of collection in 1978. Some of the songs, like Room Service, are highly politically incorrect. But overall, the musicianship is fantastic from all concerned, which makes me wonder why the band almost considered themselves amateurs when it came time to record the more sophisticated 1976 album Destroyer (which will be more fully discussed in the next column). I could listen to C'mon and Love Me over and over again, it's so perfectly done. And I wonder what Paul Stanley meant when he said in his autobiography that he couldn't write a song like that today. (IIRC I posed the question to him on Twitter/X, but didn't get a reply.)

But to me, the highlight of the whole album is Rock Bottom. There's a gorgeous and fairly long guitar sequence, followed by what I consider to be Kiss's tightest and second-best rock performance of their entire career. (The first best will be revealed next time). While I don't think it should be on albums named Greatest Hits, it should be on compilations called Best Of, as the song is one of their best ever.

Alive!: According to the aforementioned Rolling Stone Record Guide, this was the album that gave the "unlistenable" and "muddy" songs on the first three albums their best platform, supposedly letting their "innate humour" and subtlety come to the surface.

Yes, this was Kiss's breakthrough commercially, after their first three albums didn't sell a great deal in their years of release. And yes, it's pretty entertaining.

But....

From my perspective, this is not an album I listen to all that much. I find the sound rather abrasive, and I prefer the versions on the studio albums despite (in some cases) their sound deficiencies.

And also, there's the elephant in the room — how much of a live album Alive! really is. Many live albums have had post-production done on them, but I've never heard so much debate and historical variations on the amount of post-concert work done on this 2-LP set. I've heard everything from a few fixes here and there (to correct the unavoidable instrumental mistakes as most of the band was not exactly standing still while performing), to vocals being redone, to (from drummer Peter Criss) the only live part of the album being the (very well played) drums.

Notwithstanding the plusses of the album as a listening experience, the controversy over how much studio work was done leaves a bit of a bad taste in the mou...ummm, ear.

Next time: Destroyer and Rock and Roll Over.