Retro Roundup looks at Kiss albums 1974-82 Part 1

We now switch from the Beatles to (dare I say) their counterparts in the 1970s, the greatest band in the land (or world, depending on which live album you hear), Kiss!
Before I get brickbats over this sacrilegious comparison, think about it (and I've written this before), how many 1970s bands shared the Beatles' parallel of all members being equally well known (at least the 1974-79 lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss), all members (same lineup) providing lead vocals (one very late, in 1977), all members (same lineup) writing songs for most albums and all members (same lineup) having a specific persona, in the case of their make-up and the type of songs they sing?
But, of course, the band members will be the first ones to reject any quality comparison with the Beatles. But still, many of their albums, after initial brickbats from the critics, are considered classics. And I evaluate the ones from the 1970s and early 1980s below. Why do I stop at the early 1980s? Because starting with 1983's Lick It Up (still better than some of the albums that followed), they started to lose the distinctive Kiss sound and resembled other metal bands, of the lighter variety.
Anyway, let's begin at the beginning:
Kiss- This debut was one of the three LPs that received a one-star review from the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide, for being "unlistenable" because of its "muddy sound," which is a crock of sh-aving cream (1975 hit song reference here...). On the other hand, that review offered a back-handed compliment, saying the songs were good. Actually, they're great. This album, which does admittedly not match the sound quality of other 1970s albums, is a veritable greatest hits collection stuffed with songs that would live on in their live shows for decades. Strutter, sung by Paul Stanley, is full of flash and is one of the best openers to a debut album, ever. Deuce, sung by Gene Simmons, has one of the most exciting instrumental openings ever and a fantastic guitar solo by Frehley. In fact, Frehley auditioned for the band with a guitar solo for this song that stunned the rest of the band. They had the "eureka" moment in that the "Kiss sound" was found. Peter Criss is at his most raucous vocally on songs like Nothin' To Lose and Black Diamond, and Ace came up with the fun Cold Gin. I also like the excitement the band provides to their cover of Bobby Rydell's Kissin' Time, even though the band doesn't like it because they were cajoled to sing it to promote a Kiss kissing contest, quite tacky even at that time. The song was added to the second pressing of the album. But to sum up what's great about this album (although I'm not wild about the instrumental Love Theme From Kiss), the band adopted their secret weapon — hard rock with pop hooks.
Hotter Than Hell- Now, this time, the Rolling Stone Record Guide might have had more of a point with their negative review. Notwithstanding a change of studio venue from New York to Los Angeles (where slick sounding singer-songwriter and yacht rock albums were emerging), this album sounded a great deal grungier and, dare I say, unpleasant to hear than the debut. I don't know what producers Kenny Kerner and Richie Wise were thinking here. Also, the songs are generally very good, but a distinct step down from the debut. The highlights are the songs chosen (and sonically improved) for the Double Platinum compilation, the title track and Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll. Got To Choose is the grungiest-sounding song on the album, but still very good; and Goin' Blind about an old man's desire for a very young girl ("I'm 93, you're 16") is hilarious and very un-PC for today's audiences. Another highlight is when the whole band screams out "watchin us!" near the end of Watchin' You. On the other hand, while the Ace Frehley song Parasite is quite, ummm, ace, he doesn't sing it here. In fact, I far, far, far prefer the version Ace sings himself on his solo album Origins Vol. 1. The production is a lot clearer, Ace sings with a great deal of energy and his voice has been well preserved over the years. Perhaps someone using AI could insert Ace's newer vocal (with a grungy sound added, of course) to the original Kiss recording. Just for fun...of course.
Next time: Dressed to Kill and Kiss Alive.
