Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 9

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, both the official releases from the UK and the (somewhat) different U.S. releases, this time focusing on the initial bunch of post-breakup collections.
1962-66 and 1967-70: As I've recounted before, my main exposure to the Beatles before 1981, when I exclusively listened to a cassette-recorded multi-part radio series for that entire year, was the eight-track tape of the U.S. Rubber Soul I listened to repeatedly. My next Beatles musical revelation was when I heard Nowhere Man in The Bay department store at Place Vertu in St. Laurent, then a suburb (now a borough) in Montreal. I had heard the song in the Yellow Submarine movie on my mono TV, but this time it was in stereo, and I was struck by the harmonies and the great guitar solo. It was time for me to explore the Beatles further. The first step was, thanks to a friend, recording the 1973 compilations 1962-66 and 1967-70, otherwise known as the Red and Blue 2-LP albums. I loved both, but I was not especially impressed with the sound quality of the Red album, especially songs that had not been released in stereo in the 1960s in the U.S. Some songs were mono and some were fake stereo. Thus, the Red set not only enabled me to dip a foot a little deeper into the Beatles oeuvre, it also sparked my interest in modes of sound — mono, stereo and fake stereo. What I would find out later was the albums were hurriedly put together in the U.S. to counter a bootleg called Alpha Omega, which was a non-chronological 4-LP set that included early solo songs. And as was the case on numerous occasions in the 1960s, the UK albums were different, with stereo instead of mono or fake stereo on several tracks, and better overall sound quality. But musically, the two albums were a superbly put-together collection of singles and album tracks. No other compilation of released tracks would be as good song-wise.
Rock 'N" Roll Music: This was another U.S. creation, bringing together the Beatles' rockers, including several cover versions, none of which were on the Blue and Red albums, thus the essential Twist and Shout could be heard here. Famously, original Beatles producer George Martin did not want to let the albums get out in what he thought was appalling sound quality, and he worked on the early songs to modernize their sound, including reducing the very wide soundstage of the 1963 songs and, for some reason, reversing the right and left channels. However, EMI in the UK felt the Beatles would not want the sound of their songs tinkered with, and they retained the original sound on their 2-LP set. They later used the revised sound on two single-disc budget albums. On this occasion, the world finally got to hear the B-side to Help!, the raucous I'm Down, in stereo; the UK got to hear the Long Tall Sally Extended Play album tracks in stereo; and we all got to hear a clearer John Lennon vocal on Hey Bulldog — the original was rather buried. Justifiably, John Lennon and Ringo Starr did not like the 1950s-oriented album cover of the original 2-LP set.
The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl- A major historical event — the band's first authorized live album. The performances were first recorded by Capitol Records in 1964 and 1965 for a possible live album to be released in the 1960s, but the sound quality was apparently not good enough, likely because of the screaming from the audience and the then limited recording equipment of the time. When it came time to release this album in 1977, Martin and original engineer Geoff Emerick were brought in to remix the recordings with more advanced equipment, and the result was wonderfully punchy performances that nicely balanced the music and the screaming.
Live At the Star Club: A historically important but unauthorized and difficult to listen to release, from a December 1962 concert at the Star Club in Hamburg, West Germany. When I first bought this album, on the budget Pickwick label, I had a hard time understanding the words of some of the cover versions. Thankfully, I later heard the originals, and was able to enjoy the album a bit more. Funnily, the original recordings, done by a friend of the band in Hamburg, was said to have undergone a first extensive remixing (by the original label, Lingasong Records) and more remixing (into fake stereo) by Pickwick. And it was still hard to listen to. One wonders if Artificial Intelligence and/or today's demixing technology could drastically improve the sound. Andrew Milton of Parlogram Auctions says there are rumours director Peter Jackson will perform the sound magic on these recordings that he did for the Get Back documentary. We'll see. The band never wanted this album out in the first place, and the original distributors performed an illegality, as the Beatles were signed to EMI in December 1962 and the record company's permission was not sought. Worse, the Pickwick release's liner notes implied the album was recorded before the EMI signing, with drummer Pete Best; and that release left off some Beatle originals, including a great performance of I Saw Her Standing There, performed before it was recorded for the Please Please Me album. A Japanese release was apparently the first to contain all the songs on the Star Club tape, in mono and in better sound quality. Columbia Records, for some reason, released some of the songs on two CDs, but they quickly went out of print.
Love Songs- Beautiful album art-wise, but rather useless in terms of songs. Fake stereo was still used on some songs, and it was a little strange to include Norwegian Wood, as John Lennon admitted it was a song about one of his many adulterous encounters.
Next time: The next batch of post-breakup releases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.