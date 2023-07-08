Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 8

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, both the official releases from the UK and the very different U.S. releases, and this week's entry includes the last of the regular release U.S.-created Fab Four albums before the band's break-up.

There would be more.

Abbey Road- Of the three releases we look at today, as far as I can tell, this is the one album in which there is no difference between the UK and U.S. releases. This album has some of the band's finest songs, and some that are somewhat less well regarded. On the positive side, the group never played and harmonized better (especially on Because), the then-new synthesizer is tastefully and effectively used, John Lennon's Come Together has a wonderfully funky sound, Something and Here Comes the Sun are George Harrison's finest songs (in my opinion), John's bluesy and noisy I Want You (She's So Heavy) was played with nice intensity, and the Side 2 medley is one of the finest achievements of any group. On the somewhat negative side, Paul McCartney's amusing Maxwell's Silver Hammer is tainted by being disliked by the rest of the group and Oh Darling is a somewhat lightweight but intensely sung 1950s-inspired song. I'm not a big fan of Yellow Submarine (the song), and I like Ringo Starr's Octopus's Garden somewhat better. Sadly, just after the album was released and following a meeting in which John proposed a new album and Christmas single to his unenthusiastic colleagues, he later pulled a 180 and told Paul and Ringo (George wasn't present) that he was leaving the group.

A heavy cloud would, in one case retrospectively, hang over the next two releases.

Hey Jude aka The Beatles Again: This album created confusion, not only because of the title change but to me personally because, here we had an album with the summer 1969 Beatles on the cover and there were songs going back to 1964. In my then new-to-the-Beatles mind, I was under the impression the Beatles had re-recorded the older songs, but that was not the case.

This was another Capitol Records, or to be more specific, Allan Klein creation. Klein had been accepted as manager by three of the four Beatles (Paul didn't like Klein and preferred his father-in-law, Lee Eastman), and to gain extra revenue for the group, Klein pushed for a new Beatles release in North America.

This was a very mixed bag, mopping-up exercise that had some value. The album contained the U.S. stereo debuts of Can't Buy Me Love and I Should Have Known Better (both were fake stereo on the U.S. A Hard Day's Night soundtrack), the U.S. stereo debut of Paperback Writer, the global stereo debut of the B-side Rain, the global stereo debut of the Hey Jude/Revolution single (as mentioned last week, John Lennon disliked the latter stereo mix), the global stereo debut of the single Lady Madonna (why Capitol-Klein didn't add this song's B-side The Inner Light I don't know) and the album debuts of the Get Back/Don't Let Me Down (previously released in mono in the UK and stereo in North America) and Ballad of John and Yoko/Old Brown Shoe singles.

For a Capitol creation, the album was very useful for Beatle fans, but it's kind of depressing to look at, as the front and back cover pictures are from the band's very last photo session at John's Tittenhurst home. John doesn't look like he's in a good mood in both pictures.

Let It Be- Another release that is identical on both sides of the Atlantic? Yes and no. Musically, both are identical. But package-wise, the initial UK (and Canadian!) release was a box set with the record and a book featuring photos from the January 1969 Get Back sessions, along with some printed dialogue; while the U.S. release featured a gatefold with a few photos.

The album, sadly, was heavily tainted by the depressing black cover with four separate pictures of the Beatles, the silly hype on the back cover about the LP being a new-phase Beatles album when it was actually the last regular release, the fact the news had just come out that the Beatles were no longer together and heavy criticisms (especially by Paul and usual Beatles producer George Martin) about Phil "Wall of Sound" Spector's production choices after the three other Beatles handed him the session tapes to salvage, after the group rejected producer Glyn Johns' more back-to-basics Get Back album proposal.

Notwithstanding the taint attached to the album, I enjoy much of it, especially the crisp sound of the John-Paul duet Two of Us, the lengthening of the very last Beatle song recorded until 1994, I Me Mine; and Spector's choice to include the live on the Apple rocking rooftop recordings I Dig A Pony, I've Got A Feeling and One After 909 (Johns only included that latter track on his Get Back album, and included the other two songs in rather uninspired, sloppy studio versions). Spector did not include Don't Let Me Down, as it had just been released on the Hey Jude album, and Get Back was included in a truncated version that was made to appear as if it was recorded on the rooftop.

As for Spector's addition of strings and choirs, I don't like them on Across the Universe as it makes the song seem heavyhanded, and they weren't really needed on I Me Mine. But, and I differ from McCartney on this, I think the strings, at least, enhance The Long and Winding Road, which sounded unfinished in its Get Back LP version. The arrangement is beautiful, but the choir is an irritant. Overall, a great but sad album due to circumstances.

Next time: Some post-breakup Beatle releases.