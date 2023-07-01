Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 7

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, both the official releases from the UK and the very different U.S. releases.

The Beatles (UK)- This is, of course, more commonly called the White Album owing to its plain white cover, and it is the band's only double LP of authorized all newly recorded studio material. This is also the first album to be completely the same worldwide, particularly between the UK and U.S.......Wait, what's that, you say? They're not exactly the same? Yes, yes, there are a couple of differences. The original UK album was released in distinct stereo and mono mixes, and the U.S. release, for the first time, was only in stereo as the American record industry was phasing out mono LPs by 1968. There's also a story, the veracity of which I'm uncertain, that George Harrison — during a visit to the U.S. —heard a pre-release vinyl pressing produced by Capitol Records, was appalled at the poor sound quality, and personally remastered it. This sounds a mite implausible, but who knows? The UK vinyl album is also unbanded, without visible grooves between songs; and the U.S. is banded.

As to the music, my overall opinion of the album is coloured by two major events — the first is the Manson family killings in which the song titles Helter Skelter (misspelled) and Piggies were scrawled at the Sharon Tate and Lo Bianco murder scenes, and Manson's claim that the songs on the album were a secret message to him that a race war was afoot. Of course, this was patent BS, but nonetheless, it coloured the public's perception of the album, and it will be sadly forever linked to that atrocity. Also sadly, the Beach Boys were tainted by Manson, because of Dennis Wilson's friendship with the cult leader and the fact one of Manson's songs (though uncredited and with a title change from Cease to Exist to Never Learn Not To Love) ended up on the 20/20 album.

But what coloured my perception of the White Album even more was an album featuring a 1980 interview with Paul McCartney with Musician magazine. First of all, eerily, one could hear a police car siren in the background when McCartney begins talking about the Beatles. And secondly, what was for me the first time, McCartney revealed that the album sessions were extremely tense. John Lennon had revealed the same in other interviews, but I had not read those. It was also revealed that the tension was so bad that Ringo Starr left the group for several days, and they recorded the tracks Back in the USSR and Dear Prudence without him — which means, as great as those songs are, they will be forever viewed with a tinge of sadness.

As for the songs themselves, they're all over the place in terms of genres, from the Beach Boys/Chuck Berry-influenced Back in the USSR, the folkie Dear Prudence, the straight-out joyous rock and roll of Birthday, the blues of Yer Blues, the doo-wop parody of Happiness Is A Warm Gun, the lushness of Good Night, the 1920s vibe of Honey Pie and the genuinely eerie and scary avant garde Revolution 9. The single Hey Jude/Revolution was also recorded during these sessions, and the other Beatles were absolutely correct to reject the first, slower version of Revolution as a single release. The fast version is one of the band's best recordings, particularly on the mono single, where it sounds much more powerful. John Lennon famously called the stereo mix of the single version "vanilla".

My favourite song of the album, and one that is in my top-5 of overall Beatle favourites, is Helter Skelter, despite the aforementioned negative association. It just burns, and McCartney's voice is a wonder. I also like the sloppy alternate take on the Super Deluxe edition in which McCartney plays with his voice, and then screams out a wild "one, two, three" before the familiar guitar riff starts. The very different first version of the song, which is much slower, also starts off in an intriguing way, with guitar yowls and strange amplifier noises. But that overall version is a bit boring.

For all its positives and negatives, the album is an extremely important milestone in the Beatles' history.

Yellow Submarine- Again, we have an album (the soundtrack from the 1968 animated classic of the same name) that is exactly the same between the UK and the U.S. Wait, what's that you say? It's not the same? Yes, here we go again, the U.S. release is only in stereo, and the UK is in stereo and mono, the latter folded down from the stereo mix. Also, the liner notes on the back cover differ — the UK weirdly contains a review of the White Album and the American notes, more appropriately, relate to the movie. As for the music, there are only six Beatle songs — all on Side 1, just like other Beatle movie albums. Except, in this case, Side 2 is all re-recorded George Martin orchestral music from the movie, which I have never listened to in its entirety. It's nice, but my attention drifts from it quickly.

As for the Beatle songs, two are repeats — the title track, exactly the same mix as on Revolver; and All You Need Is Love, here in its world premiere true stereo mix. And as for the four new songs:

• Only A Northern Song: A cynical George Harrison song left off the Sgt. Pepper album. It's wonderfully psychedelic, but was sadly only released in fake stereo (and mono folded down from the fake stereo), resulting in a rather muddy sound. This was apparently because the song was difficult to mix in stereo because of its many elements. The song was finally released in stereo and 5.1 surround sound — the latter on the Yellow Submarine DVD. That mix is an absolute revelation — cool sound effects can be heard all over the place for those who have a home theatre. Hey Bulldog is a fun rocker, with John Lennon and Paul McCartney genuinely enjoying themselves. All Together Now is a very simple children's song which is rather charming; and George Harrison's It's All Too Much is an uncharacteristically aggressive (musically, not lyrically) song that I would classify as one of the psychedelic masterpieces of the 1960s. The guitar just burns here, but the lyrics are all peace and love.

Next time: The last regular release Beatles albums, including a U.S. creation once again.