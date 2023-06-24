Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 6

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, both the official releases from the UK and the very different U.S. releases, starting with what many critics now believe is the best Beatles album.
Revolver (UK)- In the last installment, I wrote that this UK album is more musically unified than the UK Rubber Soul. But that doesn't means the music is all the same genre on this album. What unifies this album is the musical innovation on pretty much every track, from the jaggedness of Taxman, the string backing on Eleanor Rigby, the first of several Indian music-type songs with Love You To and the glorious psychedelia of Tomorrow Never Knows, which was the first song recorded for the album but perfectly placed as its last track. In one interview, George Harrison said he could not distinguish between Rubber Soul and Revolver, which has puzzled me for years. They couldn't be more different. This album was also highly influential in so many ways. But the U.S. Rubber Soul is still my favourite Beatles album.
A Collection of Beatles Oldies (But Goldies) (UK): This was put out by EMI as the Beatles began protracted work on Sgt. Pepper. Yes, it was a money grab, but quite useful for the few UK stereo system owners and those in the U.S. who could afford the price of imported albums, as it included several stereo mixes unheard at that time by most of the world, such as From Me To You, I Want To Hold Your Hand, I Feel Fine and Paperback Writer. Sadly, as has been pointed out on the Steve Hoffman Forum by Hoffman himself, the IWTHYH stereo mix is rather weak, with the rhythm section mixed low. I Feel Fine is here in stereo without the Capitol echo and Paperback Writer, like the later single version of Revolution, is more powerful in mono. The worst track here is She Loves You, not because of the song itself but because of the weak fake stereo mix employed here. Even the Duophonic Capitol mix is more lively, and just seems to have a bigger sound. The mono mix of this album, of course, has the original single mixes. Also, the UK finally got Bad Boy, which we in North America heard first.
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band- Finally, you say, the UK and U.S. album are now perfectly aligned, and the Beatles were able to sleep more easily, not seeing their work bastardized, right?! Right?! Ri......actually, slightly wrong. The UK album has the album-ending tone only a dog can hear well and the laughing/gibberish that when played backwards allegedly attributes great sexual powers to Superman. Capitol's Dave Dexter was not on the Beatle beat at that time, so I don't think he can be blamed. The tone/gibberish finally ended up on the 1980 U.S. Rarities album, out of context. Two more thoughts: This album is indeed a cultural touchstone, and a great advance in the way music was presented, but it is also highly overrated. The highlights remain the title intro, With A Little Help From My Friends, Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds and the spectacular production of A Day In The Life. Much of the rest is nice whimsy with great sound effects, although I do love the segue from Good Morning, Good Morning to the Sgt. Pepper reprise. The mono version of this is particularly wild, as the squawking chicken on Good Morning, Good Morning sounds like it's being strangled and the crowd noise on the reprise is clearly being turned on by an engineer. The stereo mix, which barely got worked on compared to the mono, has a much cleaner (but less fun) transition. In all, the entire album should be listened to in both mono and stereo, but I find the mono mix (for the most part) to be more coherent and rockier.
Magical Mystery Tour (UK)- This represents a couple of firsts, as the Beatles' first double Extended Play album, and their first in the format to be released in mono and stereo. This, of course, is the soundtrack to the band's self-indulgent TV special/home movie (although the I Am The Walrus sequence is great), and, sadly, this release shows how weak the collection is, save for the title track, Fool On the Hill and the wonderfully psychedelic I Am the Walrus. But wait, here comes Capitol Records to the rescue... sort of.
Magical Mystery Tour (U.S): In which Capitol Records makes this collection a stronger one by, as the UK did with Hard Day's Night and Help!, keeping the movie songs on Side 1 and and presenting extra songs on Side 2. Except, in this case, the extra songs were all from superb singles — Penny Lane/Strawberry Fields Forever, All You Need Is Love/Baby You're A Rich Man, and Hello Goodbye (whose B-side is I Am The Walrus). A near-perfect psychedelic album, then? Not quite. Stereo mixes did not yet exist for Penny Lane, All You Need Is Love and Baby, You're A Rich Man, so they were presented in fake stereo (though not Duophonic). One must wonder why Strawberry Fields Forever was available in stereo, but not its A side. It took Germany, in the early 1970s, to present the entire album in stereo and superb sound on its second pressing of MMT, and it's those stereo mixes we now hear on CD. And two last points— listen to the stereo album on headphones, as you'll hear elements that are inaudible on speakers. And check out the mono mix — there are many sound differences from the stereo.
Next time: The White Album and Yellow Submarine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.