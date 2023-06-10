Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 4

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, both the official releases from the UK and the very different U.S. releases.
Help! (UK)- This album, with the songs from the 1965 colour (according to John Lennon on the 1964 Beatles Christmas album, only green, but rumour has it other colours can be detected) movie on Side 1 and other tracks to fill out the album on Side 2, reminds me of the 1964 Beach Boys album Shut Down Vol. 2, which was a mix of some of that band's best and worst songs. In the case of the Beach Boys, worst meant pure filler and ridiculousness. In the case of the Beatles, it meant rather ordinary. The cry-for-help title track, the musical standard Yesterday; my favourite song on the album, You've Got To Hide Your Love Away (which I can't help singing along with) and You're Gonna Lose That Girl, are fantastic songs. But the McCartney and George Harrison songs on Side 1 are rather ordinary and in some ways worse than the worst songs on Beatles For Sale. On Side 2, the cover song Dizzy Miss Lizzy sounds out of place here as it was originally recorded for U.S. consumption, and two other songs (to be discussed next time) sound more "in place" on a U.S.-created album.
Help! (U.S.)- I used to think that Rolling Stone Magazine's 1982 five-star review of the rather inferior (I like it some days, dislike it others) It's Hard album was the most confounding of the history of the magazine. But that title is challenged by the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide's five-star review handed to the U.S. version of the Help! album, which was a literal soundtrack with the songs from the UK album's Side 1 interspersed with instrumentals from the movie. So much to write about here. Like many in North America, I grew up with the exciting James Bond-style intro attached to the title track, but artistically, it's a total distortion of the intent of the song which, as mentioned above, was John Lennon's "cry for help" in what he called his "fat Elvis" period. Worse, the big hit Ticket To Ride was presented here in messy fake stereo, even as the rest of the songs from Side 1 of the UK Help! were featured here in true stereo. If I remember correctly, North Americans who did not buy imports did not hear Ticket To Ride in true stereo until the early 1980s, on the 20 Greatest Hits and Reel Music compilations. I'm not wild about the soundtrack instrumentals, but the recordings with sitar were said to be exceptionally influential on George Harrison, as his series of Indian music-inspired songs began with the next UK album. So yes, this album is notable in many ways, but it does not merit a five-star review. Far from it. Finally, I'm surprised this album was not released on United Artists, for whom the film was made, as the U.S. A Hard Day's Night soundtrack was. If UA had released it, one wonders if the Beatle tracks would have been all fake stereo once again.
Rubber Soul (UK)- As many others have noted, this album is a step forward and a step back. It's a step forward because most of the album is a significant musical advance from what came before. And it's a step backwards because the stereo mix was similar to that of the first two Beatles albums, with music on one side and vocals on the other. And yet, I enjoy a lot of these songs more on the next two American-created albums, which received much greatly deserved five-star reviews in the Rolling Stone Record Guide. (The third one, not so much.) Why? Because the U.S. Rubber Soul works much better as a thematically and musically unified album than the original, and its American successor is a very pleasant grab bag.
And those two U.S. albums are what we will be discussing. along with the UK and U.S. Revolver, in our next installment.
