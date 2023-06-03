Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 3

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, both the official releases from the UK and the very different U.S. releases, beginning with one of the more infamous American creations.
Beatles '65- I have a love-hate relationship with this album. It's a mixed bag, featuring eight songs from Beatles For Sale, one song from A Hard Day's Night that was not on Something New or the A Hard Day's Night U.S. soundtrack; and the I Feel Fine/She's A Woman single,a standalone (not on an LP) release in the UK. The album has some of my least favourite songs from Beatles For Sale, particularly the grating Mr. Moonlight; on the other hand, I'll Be Back fits nicely with the other true stereo songs on the album, much of which has a folky feel.
And then there's I Feel Fine and She's A Woman. On first listen, I and many other Beatles fans despised both, particularly the mixes released on the stereo LP. The songs are not only in Capitol's Duophonic fake stereo, which means a delay effect on the instruments and vocals, but the sound is degraded and there's a great deal of extra echo added.
I still don't like the mix of I Feel Fine, in which the percussion sounds like someone switched on an especially loud electric razor. But I went from hating the mix of She's A Woman to loving it. My attitude changed after hearing, in the 1980s (thanks to the Past Masters CD of 1988 and the Ultra Rare Trax bootleg with an especially long take with demented-sounding guitar) the UK stereo mix. Sorry, Paul McCartney, but what a boring song and, sorry producer George Martin, what a dry mix. In this case, Dave Dexter Jr. of Capitol Records was absolutely right to slather this dull piece of work with whatever sound "enhancements" he wanted. Dexter transformed a very skippable song to one of the wildest performances ever released on vinyl. Yes, the sound is degraded, but that's preferable to falling asleep while listening.
Dave should have received a Grammy for greatest song rehabilitation.
The Early Beatles-Another American Capitol Records creation. This was basically the UK Please Please Me album with three songs lopped off and reshuffled. As with the name of the movie A Hard Day's Night being barely mentioned on the Capitol Something New album (likely because the U.S. A Hard Day's Night soundtrack album was released on the United Artists label), Vee-Jay was referred to by Capitol as "another label" as the former label had released the 11 songs in the U.S. first, plus I Saw Her Standing There. It's too bad I Saw Her Standing There had already been on Meet the Beatles! because it's a far better opener than Love Me Do, presented here not in Duophonic, but the original UK fake stereo mix. Twist and Shout is the second song here, and of course it worked better as the original UK LP's closer. This album ends a bit limply with Do You Want To Know A Secret. Also, it's kind of mindboggling that this album only has 11 songs. Even Meet the Beatles had 12. As a result, we in North America, for the most part (except for purchasers of the Vee-Jay album), had to wait until the 1980 Capitol Rarities album to hear such great Please Please Me songs as Misery and the exuberant There's A Place. And, of course, they used a photo from the Beatles For Sale album rather than something earlier. And maybe Dave Dexter Jr. should have run the echo and Duophonic machine on the kind of dull P.S. I Love You, here also in fake stereo.
Beatles VI- The most mixed of mixed bag U.S. Beatles albums up to this point, and I think it's far superior to Beatles '65. The six songs from Beatles For Sale are my favourites on that album (particularly What You're Doing with its galloping drum intro and the excellent Buddy Holly cover Words of Love); Yes It Is, the UK B-side of Ticket To Ride, here in what sounds to me like mild fake stereo rather than Duophonic; and four (at the time) U.S. exclusives — the Larry Williams song Dizzy Miss Lizzy, Tell Me What You See and You Like Me Too Much from the not yet released UK Help! album, miraculously in true stereo; and a second Larry Williams song that was specifically recorded for U.S. release, Bad Boy. UK fans would have to wait until the A Collection of Beatles Oldies. This (with the exception of the slow Yes It Is) is almost as rocking a U.S. creation as The Beatles' Second Album.
Next time: The UK album Help! and its infamous (that word again) U.S. counterpart of the same name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.