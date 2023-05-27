Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 2

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, both the official releases from the UK and the very different U.S. releases (not including the 2-LP The Beatles' Story on Capitol, which is mainly dialogue).
A Hard Day's Night (UK)- The most significant album in the Beatles' history, at least musically, to this point and amongst the top-5 most historic in general. The music advance from the previous two UK albums is massive. John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote all 13 songs (down one from the usual 14 on Beatles albums for the most part in the early to mid-1960s), and all of them are memorable. In fact, I like the rhythm and blues and assertive sounding You Can't Do That (here in true stereo on the stereo LP and sounding much better than the Beatles' Second Album fake stereo mix) so much that it was the first song I performed before a live audience, not karaoke but with a Beatles tribute band. I had to memorize the words.
A Hard Day's Night (U.S.)- This is the actual soundtrack to the movie, released not on Capitol as was the norm after the Vee-Jay releases stopped, but United Artists, the film's movie company. This intersperses the songs from Side 1 of the UK album (plus I'll Cry Instead) with instrumentals conducted by Beatles producer George Martin. Yet, despite the fact the actual Beatles songs are from Side 1 of the UK album, they are not stereo, even on the U.S. stereo album. But they are not the delay-based Duophonic either. They are mono, but panned back and forth between speakers, which is the most maddening form of fake stereo aside from the horrors of RCA's process. The instrumentals are in true stereo, however. Still, this album is essential as it includes the elongated version of I'll Cry Instead (it's shorter on the UK mono and stereo releases) and, best of all, Paul McCartney's intimate, single tracked vocal on the beautiful And I Love Her, which I prefer to the more common double-tracked vocal version.
Something New (U.S.) - A mixed bag, fun release. This was the first U.S. Beatles album to be in true stereo throughout on the stereo release, which means it uniquely had the stereo mix of Komm, Gib Mir Deine Hand (the German version of I Want To Hold Your Hand) and the stereo exclusives of the remaining two tracks of the U.K. Long Tall Sally EP, Slow Down and Matchbox. This release mostly has the songs from A Hard Day's Night, but the liner notes barely mention the movie by name, maybe because Capitol was peeved that they couldn't release the soundtrack album (at least until much later). Interestingly enough, the stereo LP features the more common shorter I'll Cry Instead, while the mono version of this LP has the longer version. This LP brings up the question: If Capitol could acquire stereo mixes of the Long Tall Sally EP tracks (not released in the UK until 1976) and one side of the German-language single), why couldn't it get stereo mixes of other singles, at least for reissues of the original first few U.S. LPs? (As we shall soon see, they did, but for later LPs).
Beatles For Sale (UK)- Perhaps the least liked Beatles LP, partly because of the songs and partly because of the album art. After the advance of A Hard Day's Night, the Beatles were back to mixing originals and cover versions. And the album art, showing weary looking Beatles on the cover, plants the idea in the mind that the performances on the album were tired as well. Indeed, some of the performances are more subdued, and the cover Mr. Moonlight is a travesty. The singing drags, the musical performance drags, the organ playing sounds like what I used to hear in the 1980s in the restaurant of the Holiday Inn in Burlington, Vermont (bland to the extreme) and the overall sound is painful to the ears. Words of Love, a Buddy Holly cover, also drags a bit but is still better. At least Eight Days A Week (released as a single in the U.S., and went to #1) is bouncy, and I love the drum and guitar sound and vocal performance of What You're Doing.
Next time: More Beatles albums, starting with the infamous U.S. album Beatles '65.
