Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 15

This week we conclude, for now, our look at the post-breakup Beatles albums (at least until whatever is released later this year) with the deluxe editions of classic albums that have been released so far.

I have reviewed these albums when they came out, but this time I am going to offer an overall perspective.

But first, another update on my latest foray into surround sound via headphones. As pointed out last week, I bought a new pair of Sony Headphones which can be optimized for the company's 360 Reality Audio sound (a front-to-back 3D sound that mimics home theatre surround sound on a smaller scale), and also works with Dolby Atmos, which is more of a vertical surround system. I signed up with Amazon Music Unlimited to get both sound modes.

Last week, I listened to more recordings in both formats. I was never a huge fan of Bryan Adams (my perception is his music is calculated to be commercial), but I have to admit his Reckless album is filled with memorable songs, for good and bad (I don't like Kids Wanna Rock).

But it also has the distinction of being, so far, the model for how Dolby Atmos via headphones should be executed. Rather than a static vertical soundstage or one where the sound slightly shifts, the sound of this album really does move from space to space beyond my head, and even swirls around my head in one instance. The last thing I expected from this album was some very cool psychedelic effects.

I also listened to Asia's 1982 self-titled album in Atmos. The sound moves around as well, but just within the boundaries of my headspace. Pretty good execution.

I also listened to The Best of Eddy Arnold in 360 Reality Audio. That 1960s compilation was mixed for quadraphonic four-channel sound, and the 360 sound through headphones is extremely pleasing, with the backing vocals and strings appearing to come from the back of my head, floating in air. Amusingly, one song seems to be "electronically reprocessed from mono for quadraphonic," which actually also sounds fairly pleasing. It's a bit of ambience added to the recording, and a thousand times better than RCA Victor's early 1960s method of processing mono into stereo.

I will keep you all posted on other special Atmos and 360 Reality Audio recordings.

Now back to the Beatles:

As I wrote above, I have extensively reviewed the Revolver, Sgt. Pepper, the White Album, Abbey Road and Let It Be deluxe and super deluxe editions. But here's a general overview, the good and the bad.

The Good: All of the editions, whether 2-CD deluxe or multi-CD super deluxe editions, have many revelatory outtakes, beyond what was released on the three 2-CD Anthology collections. Some of these are the original fast version (instrumental) of Rain — I had no idea it was originally recorded fast and then slowed down. I also love the early Trident Studios take of Abbey Road's I Want You (She's So Heavy) and the swinging Can You Dig It from Let It Be. I am also enamoured with the guide vocal take of what eventually became the master of Helter Skelter, especially when Paul McCartney tests the echo, and then shouts "one, two, three, four" with abandon, as the familiar searing guitar riff begins. The deluxe edition 3-CD edition of the White Album was also good value for money, as the third disc included all the May 1968 demos of songs from the album, and some that remained unreleased, in high fidelity stereo. Bootlegs of this material were in low fidelity mono and sometimes stereo.

The bad: That term value for money was an issue with the CD of the 1962-66 set, which was on 2 CDs even though its music could easily fit on one disc with space to spare. And that negative trend continued. The 2-CD and multi-CD sets of each of the recent reissues leave a lot of space that could have been filled with more outtakes, or Apple Records could have just put out packages with less CDs, and at a lower cost. For instance, the fifth CD of the Let It Be box only has four songs.

Outrageous!

Also, unless you just stream, one has to spend a lot of money — as with the 2009 Mono box — to hear Revolver and Sgt. Pepper in their dedicated mono mixes. These should have been on the 2-CD sets.

Hopefully, the situation will improve with future releases.

Next time: Retro Roundup looks at Kiss albums, from 1974 to 1982.