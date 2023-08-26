Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 14, and a surround sound update

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, focusing on the post-breakup collections and reissues, particularly the Love album and the 2009 remasters.

But first... an update on surround sound on headphones and car speakers.

A while ago, I signed up with the Apple Music streaming service because of its high-resolution music and Dolby Atmos surround content for many albums. I was kind of underwhelmed Dolby Atmos-wise in some cases via headphones, not hearing a huge difference from when I listen to stereo music with the Dolby Atmos setting on through my Samsung smartphone. The Dolby Atmos sounded a bit better through my 2020 Honda Civic Touring DTS Neural virtual surround system.

Now, I have two new ways to listen to music in surround sound. One is my new 2023 Honda Civic Touring audio system, which this time is Bose Centerpoint. In my previous car, the surround effect was akin to the old system of some elements of a stereo mix being in the back speakers. I was also able to listen, in what appeared to be quadraphonic four-channel surround sound, to vintage quad albums from a YouTube channel called Quadraphonic & 5.1. That is longer the case in my new car, which produces a uniform and very nice wraparound effect when a driver is facing forward as opposed to being inches away from a normal centre "sweet spot."

In the meantime, I was also intrigued to find, at a lesser price than has been the norm, Sony headphones (WH-CH520) that enable the listener to hear Sony 360 Reality Audio, the surround alternative to Dolby Atmos, on streaming services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Tidal. They started selling at $100, but at the time of writing, they were on sale in Canada for a mere $60. The 360 Reality set up was extensive, requiring the downloading of a Sony Connect app and a Sony 360 Reality app. I also signed up for Amazon Music, and after some trial and error (leaving the Dolby Atmos setting on, on my smartphone, and activating the 360 Reality Audio setting on Amazon Music via some not immediately evident settings), I'm experiencing some very pleasurable listening to numerous vintage quadraphonic albums from the Columbia and RCA labels, in which the sound seems to move around my headspace from front to back. These headphones also provide a very pleasing Dolby Atmos sound, through a vertical surround effect. The best Sony 360 Reality mixes I've heard thus far are the quad Simon and Garfunkel Bridge Over Troubled Water album; the Best of the Guess Who in which sounds swirl around the head, Michael Jackson's Thriller, and the David Bowie song Space Oddity. Sadly, some Aerosmith quad mixes are a bit abrasive.

But, overall, I'm having a happy time soundwise right now.

Now to the Beatles:

Love- This album, the soundtrack of the Cirque du Soleil show, is a mix of mash-ups of Beatle songs, superior mixes of previously released songs and an add-on to an outtake. Again, the Beatles production team (in this case, producer George Martin's son Giles) was following an underground trend of unauthorized Beatle song mashups, and they're quite good on this album. For me, the only way to listen to the album is in 5.1 surround, which is the way show attendees heard Love in Las Vegas. Still, this is not an album I go back to much, but the standouts for me are the punchier mixes of Revolution and I Want To Hold Your Hand (which were previously criticized as weak in their original stereo mixes), I Am the Walrus (which is stereo and surround all the way through as opposed to it previously being fake stereo in the last half because of the difficulty in 1967 of incorporating the BBC radio play that accompanies the music) and the beautiful George Martin string arrangement that accompanies the already revelatory acoustic version of George Harrison's While My Guitar Gently Weeps that was first released to great acclaim on Anthology 3.

The 2009 remasters: With great hoopla, all of the Beatle albums, including Past Masters (now a 2-CD set rather than two individual volumes) were remastered. The big news here, other than the excellent sound quality, was that the first four Beatles albums were released in stereo for the first time digitally, aside from bootlegs and the stereo songs on the two volumes of The Capitol Albums. Also released were pricey box sets of the stereo and mono albums, the latter including Past Masters (retitled Mono Masters and adding dedicated mono mixes of songs from the Yellow Submarine album, which were previously folddowns from stereo and fake stereo on the UK mono album) and the original 1965 stereo mixes of the Help! and Rubber Soul albums, which had been remixed by George Martin for the 1987 CDs. Those remixes were reused in 2009 on the stereo CDs.

Of course, it's a mystery why the CDs from the mono box set have not been released individually or even made available for streaming. After all, the mono mixes are what the Beatles were most concerned with, at least up until the White Album and certainly up to the Get Back/Don't Let Me Down single, the last one issued in mono in the UK. It's a shame these mono mixes are only part of expensive box sets.

Major Beatles update: Andrew Milton of Parlogram Auctions reports that a holy grail of Beatledom will be part of a new release later this year — a true stereo mix of the huge hit She Loves You, only previously officially released in mono and fake stereo. This will likely be achieved via the latest advances in Digitally Extracted Stereo and Artificial Intelligence. Hope it's done well. The song was recorded on twin-track, but the original two-track tape was allegedly destroyed.

Next time: The Beatle deluxe releases so far.