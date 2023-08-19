Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 13

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, focusing on the post-breakup collections and reissues, this time in the early 2000s.
1- Back in the early 1990s, the long-defunct group Abba released the umpteenth of their many compilations, Abba Gold. I was not wild about this release, as it omitted Ring Ring and featured the U.S. edited for radio version of the exquisite The Name of the Game, which should only be heard in its complete version, which was on Abba: The Album and the commercial single as well; and an edited version of Voulez-Vous. The two songs were presented in their full versions on a 1999 reissue. But notwithstanding my criticism, Abba-hungry fans snapped this thing up and it sold more than 30 million copies. Many other Gold releases followed on the Universal label, and The Beach Boys' similar Sounds of Summer (first released in 2003 and reissued with remixes last year) was their best album chart showing since 1976. The Beatles (following trends in this instance) came up with 1, which purported to feature all their #1 hits in the U.S. and U.K. The 2000 release was criticized by fans for the omission of Please Please Me, which hit #1 on two of three UK charts. The album was remastered in 2011, and remixed to pretty good effect in 2015, and copies could be bought with DVDs featuring Beatle video promos, something the band's fans were clamouring for, for years. Sadly, the 5.1 surround mix was not nearly as good as those on the Anthology documentary DVD collection. But notwithstanding any criticisms, the album was a massive success, selling more than 31 million copies, even as many compilations had been released before. Such is the power of the Beatles, and comprehensive one-disc collections, which represent value for money, which the Beatles have been guilty of not providing.
Let It Be...Naked: First of all, the title is kind of silly. Secondly, some background: The Let It Be album now exists in four incarnations in terms of single-disc versions. First is the album that was released in 1970, and was remixed and added to by producer Phil Spector. This both fulfilled and betrayed the original concept of The Beatles playing live, and bantering. Spector included some excellent live material and left in some bantering, but also infamously added strings to The Long and Winding Road, I Me Mine and Across the Universe, the latter of which was not even the version rehearsed in January 1969. This still remains my preferred version of the album. Before Let It Be's release, two versions of the Get Back album were complied by producer Glyn Johns and released on bootleg (the first officially came out on the Let It Be box), and completely fulfilled the Beatles' objective — them playing live complete with mistakes, and including bantering. But some of the versions included were vastly inferior to what came out on Let It Be — Spector wisely used more songs recorded during the band's famous rooftop concert. Also, the sound is inferior, with distracting echo. The revised version included I Me Mine, in its original short version recorded by the Beatles minus John Lennon, and the original 1968 version of Across the Universe, which was slowed down for Let It Be. The Beatles wisely rejected both versions of Get Back, and Paul McCartney despised the added strings on The Long and Winding Road. McCartney decided to release what he felt was the "definitive version" of Let It Be in 2004, primarily by removing the strings, although he kept Spector's elongated edit of I Me Mine. But, in my mind, his version is not that great. There's no bantering whatsoever, and the sound is such that it just might as well be a studio album — it has a very dry, airless sound. There's no live ambience whatsoever. A definitive Let It Be album fulfilling the Beatles' objective would be quite easy to put together — retain the live songs from the rooftop, remove the strings from the songs that have them and edit in more bantering. Silly Apple relegated the bantering on the Let It Be... Naked release to a separate disc.
The Capitol Albums Vol. 1 and 2: For years, fans on music forums doubted that these two box sets, featuring the U.S. 1960s albums with their mono mixes, added echo and fake stereo Duophonic, would ever be released, notwithstanding the fact millions of North Americans grew up with these albums. The fact these two box sets were indeed released was a wonderful act of chutzpah on Apple's part, and I certainly snapped up Vol. 1, which had the first four albums in mono and (partial) stereo. Sadly, Vol. 2 with the next four albums was initially botched as some of the mono albums were fold-downs (almost the equivalent of pressing the mono button on a stereo system) rather than dedicated mono mixes that were slaved over for hours. This was rectified on a later pressing. Later, the U.S. albums box set was released by Apple, but these were, with some exceptions, the UK mixes (in true mono and stereo) on what purported to be the Capitol albums. The only one I purchased as a single disc was Yesterday... and Today to get the controversial butcher cover.
Next time: Love and the 2009 album remasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.