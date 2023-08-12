Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 12

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, this time focusing on the post-breakup collections and reissues, this time in the 1990s.
Live at the BBC Vols. 1 and 2: These two 2-CD sets, released an astounding 19 years apart, went some ways in, again, countering bootleggers in terms of making official some unreleased recordings. While the bootleggers released lavish multi-disc sets of every Beatles live appearance on BBC radio, the Beatles did a sort of best-of. The band started recording songs for the BBC (the network resisted playing actual records) even before they started recording for EMI, in early 1962, and continued doing so until the time of the Help! album in 1965. By that time, they were alternating between actual studio recording, touring and TV appearances. Something had to give, and the BBC visits ended, save for some extended individual interviews in 1966. For all that, in my mind, both volumes of Live At The BBC fill a gap, but are only mildly interesting, with one major exception. There's very amusing banter between the band members and show hosts, mildly interesting renditions of cover songs they never recorded in the studio and slightly different versions of songs they had released. (In one case, they cheated, slipping in a studio-recorded piano part onto their "live" version of A Hard Day's Night). Still, one got to hear the Beatles sort-of live mostly without the accompanying screaming, but these are not albums I return to time and time again, and partially because of the inconsistent mono sound quality. However.....the one revelation here is the Beatles' version of Arthur Alexander's Soldier of Love. I love the original, sung with Alexander's trademark empathetic vocals. But the Beatles perfectly "Beatleized" this song, with their trademark sound and enthusiasm, so much so that it should have replaced one of the lesser tracks on the Please Please Me or With the Beatles albums. I wasn't surprised when a TV promotion for the first BBC album featured this song.
Anthology 1, 2, 3: And, here, the Beatles directly countered the revelatory bootleg Ultra Rare Trax series of alternate takes and unreleased songs, with their own collections, which also featured the new Beatles songs Free As A Bird and Real Love (but not Now and Then, which most commentators say is the "last Beatles song" that will be released later this year via Artificial Intelligence). Both new songs featured the three surviving Beatles overdubbing parts onto John Lennon's low-fi demo recordings, with Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra producing. Free As A Bird drags a bit, but the harmonies in the middle makes it seem like no time passed between Abbey Road and this album. I actually prefer the more wistful but bouncy Real Love, a slower version of which was heard unadorned with overdubs at the start of the 1988 John Lennon documentary Imagine. The rest of the albums feature great unreleased material, but the mixes of the same songs on Ultra Rare Trax were superior in many cases, in wider stereo. The execution of the three 2-CD sets also reminds me of the Who concept album The Who Sell Out, in which Side 1 simulated a British pirate (offshore, unauthorized) radio broadcast alternating songs and parodies of commercials recorded by the band, and Side 2 was more conventional. In the case of the Anthology albums, Volume 1 featured studio songs alternating with live performances and bits of interview, Volume 2 alternated live and studio songs and Volume 3 just featured studio songs. The producers lost an opportunity in that they could have alternated bits of interview throughout — after all, they had plenty of material from interviews conducted for the multi-part TV special. By the way, of the many rumours regarding Beatles releases later this year, a redone Anthology is one of them. If so, I would suggest better mixes and the aforementioned songs alternating with interviews throughout.
Yellow Submarine Songtrack- To me, this is the best and most perfectly executed post-breakup Beatles release since the Red and Blue albums (the UK albums with better mixes), both in terms of this album and the release of the 1968 animated movie on DVD. The DVD featured the songs from the movie in 5.1 Dolby surround sound, and they are amongst the best I've ever heard in that format. The standout is George Harrison's Only A Northern Song, which had only been released in fake stereo and folded down mono because of some difficulties involving the recording process in early 1967. Those problems were overcome in the late 1990s, and the result is a wonderful surround recording with psychedelic effects flying all over the listening space for those with home theatres. The album itself is stereo, and still a revelation. The songs, including tracks that were not on the original Yellow Submarine album, received a wonderful remix by Peter Cobbin, being exceptionally clear, with previous dodgy 1960s stereo mixes becoming coherent. It would have been nice if Cobbin was placed in charge of the more recent Revolver, Sgt. Pepper, White Album, Abbey Road and Let It Be remixes, which are also pretty good but could have been even more revelatory.
Next time: 1, Let It Be...Naked and The Capitol Albums Vols. 1 and 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.