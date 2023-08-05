Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 11

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, this time focusing on the next bunch of post-breakup collections and reissues, which are now the same around the world. And this time, not all the releases are official ones.
Sessions- This album apparently came within a hair of being released in 1984 or 1985, but that came to a halt after objections by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and the estate of John Lennon. This is basically a very abbreviated version of what would later be Anthology 1, 2 and 3 —several unreleased songs from the EMI vaults. In interviews, producer George Martin said that there was basically not much worth releasing other than what came out on official albums and singles, but that turned out to be wrong. More on those unreleased songs below. By the way, some of those unreleased songs were a feature of a Beatles Abbey Road tour at EMI studios in 1983, but one had to be part of the tour to hear them in full fidelity. A bootleg recording was released of the tour music.
The official CDs: To great hoopla, the Beatles' catalogue was released in 1987 on the then-new medium of compact discs, which promised "perfect sound" forever, which was highly misleading as they could skip just as LPs did if scratched, and many early CDs were released with inferior sound as producers were too lazy or rushed to find the best tape sources. Also, many fans were disappointed that the first four albums — Please Please Me, With the Beatles, A Hard Day's Night and Beatles For Sale— were released only in mono, although that's the mix the Beatles and Martin preferred. In my mind, that made some sense for the first two albums, as they were recorded on two-track tape with voices on one side and music on the other. But the next two albums were recorded on four-track tape, producing a nice-sounding conventional stereo mix on the stereo albums. In all, the sound quality of these albums was not well-loved. Then, Martin remixed the stereo Help! and Rubber Soul albums, which were not well loved by fans. Interestingly, some Canadian CDs of these albums contained the original stereo mixes. The rest of the albums, from Revolver on, were in stereo, and their sound quality was very good. And we also got the first-time release of Past Masters Vols. 1 and 2, which contained every official song not on the original albums, but contained some stereo mixes that were new to most of the general public (some had been released on hard-to-find albums), such as This Boy, Yes It Is and The Inner Light. While these 1987 releases were not impressive soundwise to an extent, and packagewise for the most part, they did mark the point when the UK albums became the standard. On the other hand, what was rather infuriating is that songs recorded in 1963 and 1964 on four-track were released in stereo on Past Masters (the stand-alone singles like I Want To Hold Your Hand and I Feel Fine) but in mono on the original albums.
The Ultra Rare Trax series- This 1988 bootleg release shook up Beatledom to a great extent. Not only were there stereo mixes of songs (albeit alternate takes) from the first four albums, but they were in better sound quality than the official album CDs in many cases. This contained songs that were to be released on the Sessions album — new-to-the-public songs like How Do You Do It, Leave My Kitten Alone, the terrible If You've Got Troubles, That Means A Lot and the excellent Not Guilty — but very interesting alternate takes of released songs. I can't forget the rush of excitement I felt when, after buying a cassette of URT Vols. 1 and 2 for $5 — I heard a crystal-clear stereo warm-up for I Saw Her Standing There, and then a fun albeit imperfect alternate performance of the song. Other bootlegs of this sort came out as well, including on the Yellow Dog label label, and later, a multi-volume release of the Beatles' BBC sessions. First of all, these releases proved that George Martin was wrong about their being no worthy Beatles outtakes (for one thing, the Beatles For Sale outtake Leave My Kitten Alone, a Little Willie John cover, should have been released on the album instead of the draggy cover Mr. Moonlight), but it likely got EMI off their backsides to revive the Sessions idea, but this time in the form of the Anthology series.
The Red and Blue album CDs: Nice-sounding reissues of the 1962-66 and 1967-70 albums, but it was extremely infuriating at the time and remains so in the case of the Red album, which was released as a double CD at double CD prices, but the songs included could have been on one CD with lots of room to spare. The Beatles claimed they wanted to emulate how the album was originally released, but that's BS. This would have been a good opportunity to either a) release the album on one CD or b) provide value for money on the two double CDs and provide a plethora of bonus tracks, such as mono mixes of the singles. Sadly, value for money would not be a feature of the Beatle releases of the last six years, but we'll get to that in a later column.
Next time: Anthology and the Yellow Submarine Songtrack.
