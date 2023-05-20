Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 1

Rather than listing our favourites in terms of retro music, TV or otherwise this week, we will be reviewing the Beatle albums of the 1960s, and not just the official releases from the UK.
Please Please Me- The UK debut, parts of which are timeless and other parts are rather dated. The most exciting songs are the opener (with its countoff intro edited in from another take) I Saw Her Standing There and the closer, the cover Twist and Shout, which is superbly played and raucously sung. As good as most of the other songs are, they still sound like they have a foot in earlier eras. Many of the songs are ended as if they are being played in concert, which is understandable as the album largely reflected their stage act at the time. I find the stereo mix, strange as it is with voices on one side and instruments on the other, more exciting and wilder than the mono mix. Sadly, for some reason, the two-track tapes of Love Me Do and P.S. I Love You were lost or discarded, and they are presented on the original LP in fairly decent fake stereo. The title track is in stereo, but not that well mixed.
With the Beatles- An advance and a regression at the same time. Songs like All My Loving, It Won't Be Long and the Motown cover of Money represent the advance with more sophisticated singing, musicianship and arrangements — the latter leaves the Motown original in the dust. On the other hand, for some reason, I find it a chore to listen to the cover of the Marvelettes' Please Mr. Postman. And songs like Little Child and Hold Me Tight are lightweight songs redeemed somewhat by exciting playing. However, I've never heard Hold Me Tight with a positive ear ever since I read a review that pointed out Paul McCartney was singing out of tune.
Beatlemania With The Beatles- This is the Canadian version of With the Beatles, with the exact same track listing, but it was only released in mono in the 1960s. What distinguishes it from its UK counterpart is the later stereo mix, released in the 1970s, which is said to be wider and superior to the original stereo mix.
Meet the Beatles!- The first "official" Beatles album released in the U.S. (Capitol Records wants us all to forget the previous Introducing the Beatles album, released on the independent label Vee-Jay, and which was the Please Please Me album with two less tracks). This is mostly the Lennon-McCartney songs from With the Beatles, boosted with extra echo courtesy of Capitol A&R guy Dave Dexter Jr., I Saw Her Standing There and, the otherwise single-only I Want To Hold Your Hand and This Boy. This album shows the band's versatility, and smartly releases the single that broke the Beatles in the U.S. Capitol was not supplied with stereo mixes of I Want To Hold Your Hand/This Boy, and they were presented on the stereo LP in Capitol's fake stereo Duophonic sound. To my ears, they sound rather murky, but some fans prefer the Duophonic I Want To Hold Your Hand to the stereo mix first released in the UK in 1966, as the latter lacks impact with the rhythm section mixed rather low. The best way to hear I Want To Hold Your Hand is in its original mono single mix — it just pops and is much more exciting.
The Beatles' Second Album- On one hand, this U.S. album is a mishmash — the cover versions from With the Beatles, the She Loves You/I'll Get You single, two songs from the Long Tally Sally UK Extended Play disc (a stereo exclusive for the U.S.), the B-side of From Me To You (Thank You Girl) but not the A-side itself, and the stray You Can't Do That from the Hard Day's Night album. On the negative side, the She Loves You/I'll Get You single is in Duophonic (a stereo mix was never created), You Can't Do That has very boxy sound and I'll Get You grates on my ears in mono and Duophonic. On the positive side, this album is such a rocking experience that rock critic Dave Marsh wrote a whole book about it, and many fans prefer the Duophonic She Loves You because a) the mono single mix makes the song's many edits more audible and b) the 1966 UK fake stereo mix is very limp. Also, Please Mr. Postman works better in this context.
Next time: More Beatles album reviews.
